FRANKFURT, July 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

BASF posted a 2 percent higher operating profit for the second quarter as demand for specialty plastics for the automotive and construction industry outweighed lower oil and gas earnings.

BMW

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The carmaker is planning to create space for 15,000 additional jobs on the company's premises in Munich, Markus Baumgartner, head of project "FIZ Future" at BMW told German business daily Handelsblatt.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany's second-largest utility said it placed a $500 million hybrid bond.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.3 percent

The company said it sold a U.S. wind park project to NorthWestern Energy for $143 million.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Kabel Deutschland said first quarter revenues rose 7.1 percent to 526 million euros. The company reported 2.7 million Internet RGUs as of June 30.

PUMA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Sportswear company Puma reported a net loss for the second quarter as a strong U.S. dollar and currency fluctuations continued to weigh on earnings.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -o.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closed -0.67 pct, Shanghai stocks up 0.58 pct at 0610 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July Markit Mfg Flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Seen at +51.9.

