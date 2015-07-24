FRANKFURT, July 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
BASF posted a 2 percent higher operating profit for the
second quarter as demand for specialty plastics for the
automotive and construction industry outweighed lower oil and
gas earnings.
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The carmaker is planning to create space for 15,000
additional jobs on the company's premises in Munich, Markus
Baumgartner, head of project "FIZ Future" at BMW told German
business daily Handelsblatt.
RWE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany's second-largest utility said it placed a $500
million hybrid bond.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.3 percent
The company said it sold a U.S. wind park project to
NorthWestern Energy for $143 million.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Kabel Deutschland said first quarter revenues rose 7.1
percent to 526 million euros. The company reported 2.7 million
Internet RGUs as of June 30.
PUMA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Sportswear company Puma reported a net loss for the second
quarter as a strong U.S. dollar and currency fluctuations
continued to weigh on earnings.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK - no dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -o.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closed -0.67 pct, Shanghai stocks up
0.58 pct at 0610 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July Markit Mfg Flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Seen at
+51.9.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9113 euros)
