FRANKFURT Jul 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' proposed generic version of Bayer AG's Finacea, a gel for treating the common skin condition rosacea, infringes Bayer's patent, a U.S. court ruled on Monday.

Separately, Bayer will collaborate with Sprint Bioiscience on a tumour metabolism programme.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1 percent higher The stock exchange operator raised its earnings outlook after acquiring three companies over the weekend in a sign that it is going back to takeover deals in its fight for global market share.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Cabin crew union UFO will meet with the airline's management on August 6 and hopes to agree on a deal in its pay dispute, union leader Nicoley Baublies told Rheinische Post.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The group will buy Centor US Holding for $725 million in an all-cash acquisitiion which is fully debt financed, it said on Tuesday.

MAN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

MAN lowered its full-year guidance for group profit and sales after posting a second-quarter loss on restructuring costs and plunging trucks demand in Brazil.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

French and German military tank makers Nexter and KMW are due to sign their merger deal on Wednesday, Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing sources close to the situation.

AIXTRON

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The group said its second-quarter operating loss widened from the previous quarter as a result of higher costs and currency effects.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 3.5 percent lower

The group said on Monday evening it would sell its emagine division.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 1.8 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The IT services leasing provider increased its full-year profit forecast and now sees group profit between 74 million euros and 78 million.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.7 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.6 pct, Nasdaq minus 1 pct.

Nikkei minus 0.1 pct at Tuesday's close, Shanghai stocks minus 1.8 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS