FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0600 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The drugmaker saw underlying core earnings increase by one
third in the second quarter, helped by strong overseas
currencies and a gain in prescriptions of new drugs such a
stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The cement maker late Tuesday said it was buying control of
rival Italcementi in a deal that values the smaller Italian
company at around 6.7 billion euros ($7.40 billion) to bolster
its position in growing markets as consolidation in the sector
picks up.
It also pre-released Q2 results and increased its
medium-term targets as a result of the deal.
K+S
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The potash and salt miner has turned to German economy
minister Sigmar Gabriel for help against an unwanted takeover
approach by Canadian rival Potash Corp, and has
discussed the option of German state bank KfW taking a state in
K+S, Handelsblatt reported, citing government sources.
LINDE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The world's biggest industrial gases company by sales
lowered its full-year sales outlook after low oil prices led to
a collapse in orders at its engineering division.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Q2 results due. Operating profit is seen up 4.5 percent at
3.48 billion euros. Poll:
AIRBUS
No indication available
SpiceJet is in talks with Boeing and Airbus
for an $11 billion jet deal, Bloomberg reported.
GEA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The food-processing technology maker lifted its core profit
by 9 percent in the second quarter but said it made a net loss
as a result of restructuring and other charges.
OSRAM
No indication available
Osram said core profit jumped 24 percent in its fiscal third
quarter, beating expectations, as its cost-cutting programme bit
hard and the euro's weakness flattered results.
TALANX
No indication available
The German insurer lowered its net profit for the year after
writing off goodwill of 155 million euros ($171.37 million) as
part of a shake-up of its German life insurance business.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Q2 results due. The company already reported preliminary
results, posting a pretax profit of 12 million euros on sales of
70 million euros for the first half of 2015.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Telefonica Deutschland reported a 13.5 percent rise in
second quarter core profit helped by a rise in data consumption,
while reaping the fruits of last year's acquisition of E-Plus.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Q2 results due. Adjusted net profit is seen down 2 percent
at $59.5 million. Poll:
SHW
No indication available
The company raised its 2015 sales forecast to 470 million
euros from 460 million after it reported a 13 percent rise in
first-half sales.
ANALYTS' VIEWS
GERRESHEIMER - JP Morgan raises to "overweight"
from "neutral", raises its price target to 79.50 from 60.30
euros. HSBC raises its price target to 62 from 51 euros, with a
"hold" rating.
PFEIFFER VACUUM - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - Berenberg raises
"buy" from "hold", lifts price target to 21.20 from 21 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 1.1 pct, S&P 500 plus 1.2 pct,
Nasdaq plus 1.0 pct.
Nikkei minus 0.1 pct at Wednesday's close. Shanghai
stocks minus 0.2 pct at 0605 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Morale among German consumers steadied going into August,
with higher income expectations offset by concerns that a deal
to keep Greece in the euro zone will weigh on Germany's economy,
market research group GfK said on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
