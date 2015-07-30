FRANKFURT, July 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Deutsche Bank reported quarterly earnings largely in line
with expectations but warned that challenges remained to cut
costs, digest heavy legal charges and pare back its balance
sheet in line with its new strategic plan.
FRESENIUS, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Fresenius indicated 4.4 percent higher
FMC indicated 2.1 percent lower
Healthcare group Fresenius late on Wednesday lifted its 2015
earnings target for the second time as its rivals in the U.S.
generic infusion drug market struggled with longer-than-expected
production outages.
Fresenius's separately listed subsidiary Fresenius Medical
Care revised lower its projections for 2016 sales growth to 7-10
percent because of delays at its care coordination business.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Italian cement maker Italcementi, the takeover
target of Germany's HeidelbergCement, said on Wednesday it was
expecting a slight increase in full-year core profit after an 8
percent increase in the second quarter.
INFINEON
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
Infineon said the business environment was increasingly
difficult, and revenue in its fiscal 2014/15 year would rise 34
percent, at the low end of a previous range for between 34 and
38 percent.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The airline said it saw no let-up in pressure on ticket
prices due to competition from low-cost rivals and the second
half year would be more challenging than the first, even as
lower fuel costs boosted quarterly profit.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Siemens stuck to its full-year outlook, saying on Thursday
it expected a strong fourth quarter despite a softening market
outlook.
VOLKSWAGEN, AUDI
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher
No indication available for Audi
Audi lowered its expectations for luxury auto sales this
year as volume in China, its biggest market, shrinks.
Parent Volkswagen published results on Tuesday.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company said it saw its adjusted EBIT coming in flat
this year as it reported results for its fiscal first
quarter.
DMG MORI
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
DMG affirmed its full-year guidance after it reported
second-quarter results.
KUKA
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
Raises 2015 outlook after strong first-half performance.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The broadcaster said it expected to reach the upper end of
its 2015 revenue guidance range after reporting
better-than-expected second quarter revenues and core profit.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The company reported quarterly results and said its finance
chief was stepping down.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company published full Q2 results.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The biotech company said its partner Heptares Therapeutics
exercised an option to start a therapeutic antibody programme,
adding it would receive licensing fees and R&D funding and would
be eligible for milestone payments.
NORDEX
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
Nordex raised its sales forecast for 2015 after strong
demand for its wind turbines in Europe boosted second-quarter
results.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The genetic testing provider said it still expected adjusted
earnings per share to be about $1.16-$1.18 excluding currency
effects, compared to $1.00 in 2014. Q2 adjusted net income was
flat at $60.9 million, slightly above expectations.
TAKKT
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The company stuck with its guidance after reporting a rise
in second-quarter operating profit.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The group said it saw its sales growing by 3-4 percent this
year after reporting a rise in second-quarter revenues.
ENBW
No indication available
H1 results due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - Berenberg cuts to "hold"
from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 0.7 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.7 pct,
Nasdaq plus 0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei plus 1.1 pct at Thursday's close. Shanghai
stocks plus 0.1 pct at 0628 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July unemployment figures due at 0755 GMT. Seen
-5,000 seasonally adjusted, jobless rate seen at 6.4 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
