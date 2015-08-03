FRANKFURT/VIENNA Aug 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent lower
VW indicated 0.2 percent lower
The three German premium carmakers have agreed to jointly
buy Nokia's mapping business HERE for 2.5 billion
euros ($2.74 billion), in a push to extend the reach of
automakers into digital services for connected cars.
Separately, BMW's CEO hinted in an interview with
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung there was space for more
electric models.
Also, Volkswagen wants works council chief Bernd Osterloh to
take up a board position but Osterloh is not keen because he
fears he would betray union ideals, Bild am Sonntag reported,
without citing its sources.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The bank's second-quarter net profit more than doubled to
280 million euros ($307 million) as it benefited from by strong
retail banking activities, beating analysts expectations.
Separately, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported
CEO Martin Blessing would be offered a new contract from October
2016, when his current one expires.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company will carry out a small capital increase for its
purchase of forex trading platform 360T, CEO Carsten Kengenter
said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung, though he did not give details of the size.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The cement group rushed to buy control of Italcementi after
an African rival also showed interest in the Italian cement
maker, but a counter bid is highly unlikely, three sources close
to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
METRO
Indicated unchanged
Online sales at the group's Media-Saturn unit have climbed
more than 20 percent, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung
reported. Metro is due to report nine-month results on Thursday.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The lubricants maker is buying Statoil Fuel & Retail
Lubricants from Couche-Tard to bolster its position in
Scandinavia, Poland, Russia and the Baltic States, it said on
Saturday.
K+S
Indicated unchanged
Brad Wall, premier of the Western Canadian province of
Saskatchewan, told Reuters that Germany need not fear Potash's
move to buy K+S, advances which the German company has rebuffed.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The specialty chemicals maker posted a 43 percent rise in
second-quarter core earnings, mainly driven by retained income
from solar sector customers whose contracts were
cancelled.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The real estate company's CFO confirmed the company's
targets for 2015 and 2016 in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung
on Saturday and said the company would have a credit rating by
mid-2016.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
The property company said the government of Singapore had
taken a stake of more than 10 percent in the company, but did
not intend to acquire further shares or change the composition
of its boards.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
H1 results due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse reinstates with
"underperform" and price target of 10.60 euros
DRILLISCH AG - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from
"hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 0.3 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.2 pct,
Nasdaq unchanged.
Nikkei minus 0.2 pct at Monday's close
, Shanghai stocks minus 1.7 pct.
Time: 0638 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT.
Seen unchanged at 51.5.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9116 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)