FRANKFURT Aug 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Pacific Investment Management Co said on Monday it may face U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges over whether it inflated the returns of a popular exchange-traded fund once managed by prominent bond investor Bill Gross.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 1.3 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.3 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower

BMW's Q2 results due. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen down 3 percent at 2.53 billion euros ($2.8 billion). Poll:

Separately, automakers reported monthly U.S. car sales. Deliveries of the VW brand were up 2.4 percent in July, while Audi was up 20.8 percent.

Sales of BMW's core brand were up 2.1 percent and Mercedes-Benz was up 1.2 percent.

Also, new auto sales in Brazil fell 23 percent in July as rising interest rates and unemployment eroded consumer confidence.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated unchanged

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 12 percent at 1.13 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The United States Department of Justice is investigating trades worth billions of dollars that Deutsche Bank made on behalf of its Russian clients, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Separately, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog on Monday asked Deutsche Bank to pay $3 million in compensation damages to Jorge Usandivaras, the former head of its Latin American Strategic Transactions unit.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated unchanged

Australia will spend A$89 billion ($65.34 billion) on ships and submarines for its navy over the next 20 years, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday, A$40 billion of which has been earmarked to build surface ships domestically.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Axel Springer reported better-than-expected second-quarter core profit as its continued to expand its digital activities, offsetting a decline in its classic printing business.

EVONIK

No indication available

The diversified chemicals maker lifted its 2015 profit guidance for the second time, helped by a strong animal feed ingredients business.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The lubricants maker reported a 13.5 percent rise in first-half operating profit and affirmed its guidance.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

German fashion house Hugo Boss reported second-quarter sales that rose more than expected due to a rebound in Europe and last year's relaunch of its website.

STADA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff told daily Handelsblatt the generic drugmaker remained committed to its plans to grow in Russia. He said he expects currency adjusted double-digit percentage growth rates in Russia in the second half.

TALANX

No indication available

Talanx unit HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG is selling a unit in Luxemburg to Baloise for a medium single-digit million euro sum.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company aims to grow in Latin America, especially in Mexico, and in the U.S. banking sector via acquisitions and organic growth, company founder and CEO Ulrich Dietz told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Tuesday.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The biotech group said it signed an alliance with G7 Therapeutics to collaborate on novel antibody therapeutics.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The vacuum pumps maker posted a 35 percent gain in second-quarter operating profit at 14.0 million euros, below the average analyst estimate of 14.7 million, and reiterated a target for a noticeable increase in 2015 operating profit and EBIT margin.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company kept its full-year guidance after first-half revenue fell 6.1 percent to 48.3 million euros.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The company affirmed its 2015 growth forecastw after reporting a first-half revenue increase of 14 percent.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", raiess its price target to 65 from 59 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.5 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.3 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.3 pct. at Monday's close.

Nikkei minus 0.1 pct at Tuesday's close. Shanghai stocks plus 3.2 pct at 0606 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

