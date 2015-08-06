FRANKFURT Aug 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 1 percent higher
German sportswear company Adidas said it had engaged an
investment bank to consider options for its golf business which
is struggling as the sport loses popularity, particularly in its
biggest market, the United States.
Separately, Adidas bought Runtastic from Axel Springer
in a deal valuing the mobile fitness app maker at 220
million euros ($239 million), it said on Wednesday.
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The death of Johanna Maria Quandt, head of the family which
has a 46.6 percent controlling stake in BMW, will not affect the
family's shareholding in the German carmaker, a spokesman said
on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom reported a 13.5 percent rise in quarterly
core profit helped by its U.S. operations.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The postal and logistics company cut its 2015 profit target
on Thursday after taking a 100 million euro hit due to a series
of strikes over its plans to expand its parcel division using
workers on lower pay.
LANXESS
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The specialty chemicals group lifted its full-year earnings
outlook for the second time and said it would split its
synthetic rubber business off into a separate legal entity while
it is still looking for a strategic partner.
MERCK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Merck KGaA posted 6 percent higher adjusted core earnings
for the second quarter as the takeover of high-tech chemicals
maker AZ Electronic Materials outweighed a drop in revenue from
its best-selling drug.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
The reinsurer said it expected to earn at least 3 billion
euros in net profit this year, compared with previous guidance
of 2.5-3 billion euros, after results were stronger than
expected in the second quarter.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Volkswagen's entry-level electric car, the e-Golf SE, will
be priced about $4,500 lower than VW's current lowest-priced
electric car, the company said on Wednesday.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Brenntag, the world's largest chemicals distributor, posted
a 31.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday,
helped especially by growth in North America.
DUERR
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The company said it aimed to increase its operating profit
by a double-digit million-euro amount as it reported quarterly
results.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The airport operator reported quarterly results and affirmed
its 2015 forecasts.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The cable company reported quarterly results and said it
expected its core profit to rise by a medium to high
single-digit percentage this year.
KION
No indication available
The forklift truck maker affirmed its 2015 guidance after
reporting Q2 results that were slightly below expectations.
KLOECKNER
Indicated 4.7 percent lower
The steel distributor said it would accelerate its
restructuring programme and abandoned its goal of increasing
2015 core profit after a sharp drop in global steel prices wiped
more than a third off its quarterly earnings.
METRO
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The retailer bought Singapore-based restaurant supplier
Classic Fine Foods Group from private equity group EQT for $290
million, it said on Thursday as it reported a slowdown in
same-store sales due to a shift in Easter.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The defence firm affirmed its forecast for a 2015 EBIT
margin of about 5 percent as it reported first-half results.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum stuck to its full-year
outlook for 1.08-1.12 billion euros in sales and 145-155 million
in EBITDA after posting 555 million in sales and 84 million in
EBITDA for the first half.
STADA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The drugmaker stuck to its full-year guidance after posting
higher first-half sales, citing gains in central Europe and
Asia.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The fragrance and flavour company said its core profit rose
38 percent in the first half, driven by Latin American demand
for natural aromas and pet food ingredients that it strengthened
with the 2014 acquisition of French Diana Group.
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
TAG Immobilien reported a rise in second-quarter funds from
operations and net profit.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The company affirmed its full-year guidance after reporting
second-quarter results.
FREENET
Indicatedx 0.3 percent lower
The German mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on
Wednesday said second-quarter profit rose thanks to an increase
in its contract customer base. Results were in line with a
forecast in a Reuters poll.
XING
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company reported first-half EBITDA of 17.7 million
euros.
BAYWA
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The company reported a 35 percent drop in first-half EBIT
and said it expected to see a positive performance in the second
half of the year.
DEUTZ
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
Engine manufacturer Deutz reported a 10 percent drop in
first-half new orders and an 11 percent fall in sales, which it
said was due to the advance production of engines because of new
emissions standards. It stuck to its full-year forecast and said
2015 would be a year of transition.
DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE
No indication available
The real estate group said it was selling office property in
Bonn for 24 million euros.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The real estate group said it expected to generate a total
operating profit of at least 200 million euros in 2015 and 2016
and said it would provide more precise guidance in November.
SAF HOLLAND
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The company said it now sees its adjusted 2015 EBIT coming
in somewhat higher than the previously predicted 90 million
euros.
SGL
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting its
first-half loss narrowed.
Separately, it said Ferdinand Porsche Familien- Holding GmbH
holds a 9.88 percent stake. A Porsche spokesman said the report
was the result of internal restructuring of family assets to
simplify ownership structures.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 0.1 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.3 pct,
Nasdaq plus 0.7 pct. at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei plus 0.2 pct at Thursday's close. Shanghai
stocks minus 1 pct at 0615 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial orders rose much more than expected in
June thanks to strong demand from abroad, the economy ministry
said on Thursday, in a sign that output from this sector of
Europe's largest economy is likely to rise in the coming months.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9210 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)