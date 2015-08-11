FRANKFURT Aug 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CHINA
China allowed its yuan to fall to levels last seen in 2012,
a shift that could provide a competitive boost to exports for
the world's second-largest economy.
GREECE
Greece and its international lenders were locked in marathon
talks overnight to seal a multi-billion-euro bailout deal on
Tuesday, racing against a countdown to European Central Bank
debt repayments falling due in days.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The union at a Daimler truck factory in Brazil threatened to
strike over job cuts as labor tensions boiled over in a slumping
market.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation could sue lenders including Deutsche Bank
for making false statements in selling $840 million in mortgage
bonds to a failed Texas bank.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
July traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
AAREAL
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The lender affirmed its 2015 guidance for operating profit
of 400-430 million euros ($439-472 million) after reporting
second-quarter earnings that came in slightly above consensus.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The company raised its 2015 guidance after reporting
consensus-beating second-quarter results.
It also said it had agreed to buy warehousing and
transportation technology maker Mias Group for an undisclosed
price to expand its logistics business.
LEONI
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The automotive supplier affirmed its 2015 guidance after
reporting better-than-expected second-quarter sales and
earnings.
CANCOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Full Q2 results due. The company published preliminary
figures on July 31, showing its quarterly sales rose 24.6
percent, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were up 17 percent.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The company published consensus-beating second-quarter sales
and earnings and affirmed its 2015 guidance.
MANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company affirmed guidance it issued in June, when it
slashed its expectations for 2015 sales and earnings, as it
slumped to a first-half operating loss.
BIOTEST
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Q2 results due.
CEWE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The photofinisher affirmed its 2015 guidance as it reported
it swung to a first-half profit from a year-earlier loss.
DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE
No indication available
The real estate group reported its first-half funds from
operations (FFO) rose by 17.5 percent and said it now saw 2015
FFO reaching 52 euros.
KOENIG & BAUER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company affirmed its 2015 guidance for an EBIT margin of
up to 2 percent after reporting first-half results.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The company reported a 3.8 percent rise in first-half sales
and affirmed its 2015 guidance.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
CELESIO - 0.83 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TAG IMMOBILIEN - HSBC raises the stock to "buy"
from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 1.4 pct, S&P 500 plus 1.3 pct,
Nasdaq plus 1.2 pct. at Monday's close.
Nikkei minus 0.4 pct at Tuesday's close. Shanghai
stocks plus 0.8 pct at 0614 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July wholesale prices up 0.1 pct m/m.
ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 32.0
vs 29.7, Current Conditions seen at 64.4 vs 63.9.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)