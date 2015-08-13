BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.8 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The German sportswear maker has bought a warehouse outside
Moscow in a deal which real estate market sources and property
consultants estimated at $70 million to $100 million.
DEUTSCHE BANK, DEUTSCHE POSTBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.9 percent higher
No indication available for Postbank
H1 results due from Deutsche Bank unit Postbank.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, STROEER
Deutsche Telekom indicated 2.1 percent higher
Stroeer indicated 6.8 percent higher
Stroeer said on Thursday it struck a deal to buy
InteractiveMedia CCSP from Deutsche Telekom for 300 million
euros ($334.2 million).
Separately, Q2 results from Stroeer.
K+S
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The salt and fertilizer company kept its guidance for a
significant increase in full-year earnings after second-quarter
operating profit rose more than expected to 179.2 million euros
($199.56 million).
RWE
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Germany's No.2 utility, kept its forecast for a drop of up
to 10 percent in operating profit this year, suffering from a
mix of low wholesale power prices, a small footprint in
renewables as well as high exposure to coal and
gas.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 4.4 percent higher
The industrial group reported a jump of more than a third in
its adjusted operating profit, driven by its elevators and
European steel units and beating expectations.
AURUBIS
Indicated 3.6 percent higher
Europe's biggest copper smelter, on Thursday posted another
sharp rise in operating pretax profit for the third quarter of
its fiscal year, beating expectations, and repeated an
optimistic outlook for the full year.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 0.9 percent at 44.5 million
euros. Poll:
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The group raised its full year FFO I forecast to 285-290
million euros.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The company said restructuring drove an improvement in its
first-half earnings, as it published full financial results for
the period.
ZALANDO
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
Europe's largest dedicated online fashion retailer lifted
its full-year revenue forecast after sales growth accelerated
further in the first half.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Full Q2 results due. The company published preliminary
figures on July 31 and said its 2015 core profit would reach the
upper end of its outlook range.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES
Indicated 4.6 percent higher
The company raised its full-year sales and profit guidance
as it posted robust second-quarter growth.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 4.9 percent higher
Germany's largest solar company on Thursday said its
operating loss narrowed in the second quarter, boosted by strong
demand in the solar industry while cost cuts started to bear
fruit.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
The company late Wednesday raised its forecast for 2015
customer growth, saying it now expected more mobile Internet
subscribers after investing heavily in customer acquisition.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
The company affirmed its 2015 guidance for funds from
operations (FFO) of 48-50 million euros after reporting a slight
rise in first-half FFO to 24 million euros.
FERRATUM
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The company reported an 18.3 percent rise in first-half
operating profit, taking the costs of its stock market flotation
into account.
HHLA
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The port logistics group affirmed its 2015 guidance for flat
operating profit after its first-half operating profit edged up
by 1.5 percent.
MLP
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The company affirmed its guidance for a slight rise in
full-year operating profit after posting a rise in
second-quarter earnings.
SCHALTBAU
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Full Q2 results due. The company published preliminary
figures on July 24, saying its six-month EBIT was up 60 percent
at 19.6 million euros.
ZEAL NETWORK
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The company said its first-half operating profit more than
tripled and affirmed its full-year guidance.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated unchanged
The airline said it expects earnings to improve in 2015 as
it presses on with restructuring measures after a tough first
half of the year.
It also said it would start to restructure its business
model in the fourth quarter after it reported a wider
second-quarter loss on Wednesday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - SocGen cuts the stock to
"hold" from "buy"
DUERR - SocGen starts the stock with "buy", 102
euro price target
JUNGHEINRICH - HSBC cuts the stock to "reduce"
from "hold", lowers its price target to 56 from 61 euros.
KUKA - SocGen starts the stock with "buy", 99 euro
price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 plus 0.1 pct,
Nasdaq plus 0.2 pct. at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei plus 1 pct at Thursday's close. Shanghai
stocks plus 0.2 pct at 0619 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer prices harmonised to compare with other
European countries climbed by 0.1 percent on the year in July,
the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday, confirming
preliminary estimates.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle)