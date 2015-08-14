FRANKFURT Aug 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Friday:
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher
No indication available for Porsche
Prosecutors have dropped a market manipulation probe against
members of the supervisory board of sportscar maker Porsche AG,
including Wolfgang Porsche and Ferdinand Piech, Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung said citing people close to the case. Porsche
declined comment. Porsche AG is now owned by Volkswagen AG.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 0.2 percent up
Still expects 2015 sales of between 201 million and 204
million euros ($224-227 million), with EBIT between 177 million
and 180 million euros. Aims to pay dividend of at least 1.35
euros per share for FY 2015.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
The group raised its FFO I forecast for 2015 and
2016.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 0.3 percent up
The group acquired a German solar park from GP Joule.
GESCO
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The group posted first quarter net profit of 3.2 million
euros on sales of 118.7 million euros.
GFK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The group said second quarter adjusted operating profit
declined 2.6 percent to 43.9 million euros on sales of 384.8
million.
TELE COLUMBUS
Indicated 1 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Q2 results due.
HELLA
Indicated 3.1 percent up
The automotive supplier plans to grow 2015/16 sales and EBIT
by a medium to high single-digit percentage.
BAUER
No indication available
The group reported H1 EBIT of 16 million euros on sales of
780.4 million euros.
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
No indication available
The group posted a 36 percent rise in its second quarter
pretax profit to 61 million euros.
MVV ENERGIE
No indication available
The group posted nine-months adjusted EBIT at 196 million
euros and confirmed full year guidance.
SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG
No indication available
SKW said it expects revenues and EBITDA for the full year
2015 to be significantly below the previous year given a lacking
revitalisation of the U.S. steel economy. SKW said it is
currently evaluating whether and to which extent the announced
capital increase can now be enacted.
ANALYSTS' VIEW
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Citigroup cuts to "Neutral"
from "Buy" and cuts price target to 17.3 from 17.5 eur
FREENET - Citigroup raises to "Neutral" from
"Sell" and raises price target to 29 from 21 eur
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 minus 0.1 pct,
Nasdaq minus 0.2 pct. at Thursday's close.
Nikkei minus 0.4 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai
stocks down 0.2 pct at 0618 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Q2 flash GDP at +0.4 pct q/q, +1.6 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Kirsti Knolle)