BRIEF-Spain new car sales rise 1.1 pct year/year in April -Anfac
May 3 Spain's vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GREECE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to reassure sceptical lawmakers on Sunday that the International Monetary Fund would take part in a new bailout for Greece, before a parliamentary vote in which many of her conservatives may break ranks and reject the rescue.
SIEMENS, BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
Siemens indicated 0.5 percent higher
BMW indicated 1.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.9 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher
Germany's exporter-heavy auto industry, home of carmakers such as Volkswagen and Daimler, could be poised for a slowdown next year as demand in foreign markets slows, Siemens Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser said in a newspaper interview.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Service on the group's Dutch mobile network was restored on Saturday after a software problem disrupted it for almost 24 hours, the company said.
Separately, the operator of Berlin's new airport will review payments made to Siemens, Bosch and Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to check there has been no overpayments made for their work, a spokesman said on Sunday.
Fitch affirmed Deutsche Telekom at "BBB+", with a stable outlook.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Selective acquisitions remain part of the consumer goods group's strategy and its 2016 financial targets, CFO Carsten Knobel told Euro am Sonntag. Takeovers are possible in all three business units laundry & home care, beauty care and adhesives, he said.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The fashion house will expand its presence in China, key shareholder Gaetano Marzotto said in an interview in newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Despite slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy, Marzotto told the paper that he saw the potential for higher sales in China.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Nestle said on Friday it was suing Suedzucker and two other sugar refiners for 50 million euros ($55.7 million) in damages, joining peers in trying to claw back money from firms that were found to have participated in a price rigging cartel.
STABILUS
Indicated 4.9 percent higher
The automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus raised its 2015 guidance after reporting an 11 percent jump in third-quarter operating profit.
AIR BERLIN, TUI
Air Berlin indicated 1.6 percent lower
No indication available for TUI
TUI has sold off the rest of its stake in Air Berlin, a spokesman said, confirming a report by Wirtschafts Woche magazine. The stake was already below 3 percent in November 2014.
Separately, The Times reported that TUI was considering spinning off non-core assets with a turnover of about 3 billion euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HHLA - HSBC raises the stock to "hold" from "reduce"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 0.4 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.4 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.3 pct. at Friday's close.
Nikkei plus 0.5 pct at Monday's close. Shanghai stocks plus 0.5 pct at 0607 GMT.
BHF KLEINWORT BENSON
French bank Oddo & Cie is examining a counter offer for BHF Kleinwort Benson, which Chinese Fosun aims to take over, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Saturday, citing financial sources. "Oddo's counter offer has been worked out, but is not on the table yet," the paper cites a source.
MANN + HUMMEL
German car parts maker Mann + Hummel is buying U.S. firm Affinia's auto filter unit for $1.3-1.4 billion, a person familiar with the transaction said on Sunday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan
