FRANKFURT/BERLIN Aug 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated up 0.6 percent

Deutsche Bank has reorganised its fixed-income unit to make it more accountable and efficient, the Financial Times reported, citing a memo to staff.

SIEMENS

Indicated up 0.2 percent

The industrial group and the operator of Berlin's new airport (FBB) have both filed charges because of suspected fraud, FBB said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 0.2 percent

U.S. safety regulators on Monday said they have directed the U.S. units of Volkswagen and air bag maker Takata Corp to provide information on the June rupture of a side air bag in a 2015 model VW Tiguan.

WIRECARD

Indicated up 2.4 percent

Wirecard's Q2 earnings after tax rose to 32 million euros ($35 million) from 24 million euros a year earlier. The company stuck to its operating profit guidance for the full year, which it raised on July 16.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated up 1 percent

H1 net profit rose to 32 million euros from 28 million a year earlier.

ASIAN BAMBOO AG

Indicated flat

The company said on Monday its negative operating cash flow will likely increase to 5-6 million euros for the year from 3 million as previously estimated because of effects of recent typhoons.

UZIN UTZ AG

Indicated up 1.8 percent

First-half preliminary revenue rose to about 123.7 million euros from 113.3 million a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

GESCO - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

RWE - SocGen guts to "sell" from "hold"

GEA - HSBY raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 0.4 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.5 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.9 pct. at Monday's close.

Nikkei minus 0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks minus 2.6 pct.

Time: 5:28 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Georgina Prodhan)