FRANKFURT/BERLIN Aug 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated up 0.6 percent
Deutsche Bank has reorganised its fixed-income unit to make
it more accountable and efficient, the Financial Times reported,
citing a memo to staff.
SIEMENS
Indicated up 0.2 percent
The industrial group and the operator of Berlin's new
airport (FBB) have both filed charges because of suspected
fraud, FBB said on Monday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.2 percent
U.S. safety regulators on Monday said they have directed the
U.S. units of Volkswagen and air bag maker Takata Corp
to provide information on the June rupture of a side air bag in
a 2015 model VW Tiguan.
WIRECARD
Indicated up 2.4 percent
Wirecard's Q2 earnings after tax rose to 32 million euros
($35 million) from 24 million euros a year earlier. The company
stuck to its operating profit guidance for the full year, which
it raised on July 16.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated up 1 percent
H1 net profit rose to 32 million euros from 28 million a
year earlier.
ASIAN BAMBOO AG
Indicated flat
The company said on Monday its negative operating cash flow
will likely increase to 5-6 million euros for the year from 3
million as previously estimated because of effects of recent
typhoons.
UZIN UTZ AG
Indicated up 1.8 percent
First-half preliminary revenue rose to about 123.7 million
euros from 113.3 million a year earlier, the company said on
Monday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GESCO - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RWE - SocGen guts to "sell" from "hold"
GEA - HSBY raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 0.4 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.5 pct,
Nasdaq plus 0.9 pct. at Monday's close.
Nikkei minus 0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks minus
2.6 pct.
Time: 5:28 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
