FRANKFURT Aug 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The carmaker said group vehicle sales fell 3.7 percent in July and were down 1 percent over the January to July period, hurt by weak markets in China, Russia and Brazil.

BMW

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The head of BMW's Rolls-Royce unit, Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes, told magazine Super Illu that the luxury car business would see clearly lower vehicle sales in China this year, to be partly compensated by growth in the United States and the Middle East.

AIRBUS

Airbus Helicopters plans to ask Japan to explain why it lost out to Fuji Heavy Industries and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopters in a $3 billion contract to supply a fleet of military transport aircraft, it said on Tuesday.

METRO

Indicated 1 percent lower

The electronics retail division Media-Saturn wants to start an "accelerator" to help young entrepreneurs by providing capital and strategic advice, executive Martin Sinner told German daily Handelsblatt.

WIRECARD

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Wirecard has joined the bidding for British rival Worldpay Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L), Bloomberg reported. Other suitors for Worldpay are U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and buyout firm Hellman & Friedman.

HAPAG LLOYD

The container shipper said its transport volumes rose 29.4 percent to 3.7 million TEU in the first half of 2015. It swung to a first-half operating profit of 267.7 million euros from a year-earlier loss of 101.5 million.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DAIMLER - UBS raises to "neutral" from "sell", cuts price target to 75 from 85 euros

LANXESS - SocGen raises to "hold" from "sell"

HUGO BOSS - Exane BNP Paribas reinitiates coverage with "outperform", price target of 125 euros

RTL GROUP - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", raises price target to 52 from 47.5 euros

NORDEX - SocGen starts with "buy", 28 euro price target

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - Deutsche Bank starts with "buy", 13 euro price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 1.3 pct, S&P 500 minus 1.4 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.4 pct. at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei plus 3.2 pct at Wednesday's close, Shanghai stocks plus 0.5 pct at 0625 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

