BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.7 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Adidas is not seeing any slowdown of its business in China,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted CEO Herbert Hainer as
saying. "We are not feeling any crisis in China," he said.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said a
Federal Reserve interest rate increase in September is no longer
the Newport Beach, California company's base-case scenario.
AUTOMAKERS
BMW indicated 1.9 percent higher
Daimler indicated 2.6 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 2.9 percent higher
Ten of the world's biggest automakers, including BMW,
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, were sued on Wednesday
by U.S. consumers who claim they concealed the risks of carbon
monoxide poisoning in more than 5 million vehicles equipped with
keyless ignitions, leading to 13 deaths.
Separately, Volkswagen said on Wednesday it is considering
exporting Russia-produced cars to other countries given the
sharp drop in demand there.
BAYER
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Widely-used pesticides made by Bayer CropScience and
Syngenta pose a risk to bees, the European Union's
food safety watchdog said on Wednesday, reinforcing previous
research that led to EU restrictions.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The healthcare group said it aimed to raise its 2015
dividend significantly as it expected to reach its 2017 target
of 1.4-1.5 billion euros ($1.6-1.70 billion) net income this
year already.
AIRBUS
Up 2.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
European planemaker Airbus is delaying the delivery
of Russian carrier Transaero Airline's first A380
superjumbo, an Airbus spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the
recession-hit Russian economy dents travel demand in the region.
Separately, Philippine Airlines said on Thursday it was
considering whether to purchase or lease eight Boeing 787
or Airbus A350 XWB planes.
CTS EVENTIM
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
Q2 results due.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Deutsche Annington indicated 1.7 percent higher
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 2.6 percent higher
Deutsche Annington aims to have a portfolio that is
"balanced across Germany", its Chief Executive Rolf Buch told
Handelsblatt in an interview when asked whether he was
interested in a merger with rival Deutsche Wohnen,
which focuses on the market in and around Berlin.
FIELMANN
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The spectacles retailer said it was looking to open further
outlets in northern Italy after adding one in Bolzano in July,
it said as it published full Q2 results. It published
preliminary figures on July 9, showing quarterly pretax profit
rose 8 percent.
RTL
No indication available
The European broadcaster raised its full-year revenue
outlook on Thursday and said it would pay an extraordinary
interim dividend after a strong German TV business and digital
growth lifted its second-quarter results above expectations.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 4.2 percent higher
The real estate firm raised its forecast for 2015 funds from
operations after posting a 19 percent rise in FFO in the first
half of the year.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MERCK - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy" from
"hold", cuts its price target to 100 from 111 euros.
THYSSENKRUPP - JP Morgan Cazenove starts with
"overweight" rating, price target of 23.60 euros. Barclays
raises to "equal weight" from "underweight", lifts target price
to 21 from 20 euros.
SALZGITTER - Barclays starts with "equal weight",
30 euro price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 4.0 pct, S&P 500 plus 3.9 pct,
Nasdaq plus 4.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei plus 1.1 pct at Thursday's close, Shanghai
stocks minus 0.1 pct at 0610 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July import prices -0.7 pct m/m, -1.7 pct y/y. Were
seen -0.4 pct m/m, -1.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
