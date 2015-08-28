FRANKFURT Aug 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
MERCK
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Merck has placed 2.1 billion euros ($2.36 billion) in bonds
as the final element in financing its takeover of U.S. life
sciences company Sigma-Aldrich, it said late on Thursday.
RWE
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Credit rating agency S&P downgraded RWE's long-term
corporate credit rating to BBB from BBB+, with a negative
outlook, due to challenging market and political conditions.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
The carmaker plans to spend 4.5 billion rand ($343 million)
to upgrade its factory in South Africa and improve its supplier
base, it said on Thursday.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The biotech company aims to bring its own genome sequencing
instrument onto the market toward the end of this year, chief
executive Peer Schatz tells Handelsblatt newspaper.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIEMENS - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE POSTBANK - 1.66 eur/shr dividend
proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +2.3 pct, S&P 500 +2.4 pct, Nasdaq
+2.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +3.03 pct at Friday's close, Shanghai stocks
+3.06 pct 0612 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German August preliminary inflation figures due at 1200 GMT.
CPI seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m,
+0.1 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
($1 = 13.1325 rand)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)