Allianz has joined Borealis Infrastructure, which manages investments for Canada's Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement Systems, to explore a bid for London City Airport, a source familiar with the process said.

The drugmaker on Monday plans to release Phase II trial data on new heart failure drug finerenone. The oral drug may only reach the market in 2020 or 2021 but it is seen by some analysts as having peak sales potential of $2.0 billion.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported that the Covestro business could be valued at 10 billion euros in an IPO, with Bayer aiming to initially float a third of that. Sources told Reuters in July that Bayer is preparing a stock market listing of the plastics division as early as October.

The German city of Essen, one of RWE's municipal shareholders, expects the utility to cut its dividend to 0.50-0.60 euros per share from 1 euro per share, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung cited the city's treasurer as saying.

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said on Sunday it will buy back the 19.9 percent stake it sold to Volkswagen after an international arbitration court settled a dispute between the automakers over their failed partnership.

The banking software services provider is scanning the market for potential takeover targets with 20-50 million euros in sales but is focused for now on the integration of recent deals, CEO Ulrich Dietz told Welt am Sonntag weekly.

The information technology service provider has a "very good chance" of breaking even again in 2016 but will have to take about 50 million euros in write-downs on equipment this year, finance chief Stefan Baustert told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

The fashion retailer plans to add up to 10 new shops per year in Germany and neighbouring countries, CEO Lothar Schaefer told weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.

The distributor of farming supplies and construction materials is eyeing cost cuts in the medium double-digit million euro range after recent takeovers created excessive administration expenses, CFO Andreas Helber was quoted as saying by investor newsletter Platow Brief.

Full H1 results due. Preliminary results published on Aug. 25, showing revenues jumped more than 40 percent and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 27.6 million from 19.7 million euros.

H1 results due.

DEUTSCHE POSTBANK - dividend 1.66 eur/shr

German real retail sales rose a stronger-than-expected 1.4 percent month-on-month and 3.3 percent year-on-year in July.

