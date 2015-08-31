FRANKFURT Aug 31 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.2 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0631 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Allianz has joined Borealis Infrastructure, which manages
investments for Canada's Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement
Systems, to explore a bid for London City Airport, a source
familiar with the process said.
BAYER
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The drugmaker on Monday plans to release Phase II trial data
on new heart failure drug finerenone. The oral drug may only
reach the market in 2020 or 2021 but it is seen by some analysts
as having peak sales potential of $2.0 billion.
Separately, Handelsblatt reported that the Covestro business
could be valued at 10 billion euros in an IPO, with Bayer aiming
to initially float a third of that. Sources told Reuters in July
that Bayer is preparing a stock market listing of the plastics
division as early as October.
RWE
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The German city of Essen, one of RWE's municipal
shareholders, expects the utility to cut its dividend to
0.50-0.60 euros per share from 1 euro per share, Westdeutsche
Allgemeine Zeitung cited the city's treasurer as saying.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said on Sunday it will
buy back the 19.9 percent stake it sold to Volkswagen after an
international arbitration court settled a dispute between the
automakers over their failed partnership.
GFT
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The banking software services provider is scanning the
market for potential takeover targets with 20-50 million euros
in sales but is focused for now on the integration of recent
deals, CEO Ulrich Dietz told Welt am Sonntag weekly.
QSC
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The information technology service provider has a "very good
chance" of breaking even again in 2016 but will have to take
about 50 million euros in write-downs on equipment this year,
finance chief Stefan Baustert told Boersen-Zeitung in an
interview.
ADLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The fashion retailer plans to add up to 10 new shops per
year in Germany and neighbouring countries, CEO Lothar Schaefer
told weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The distributor of farming supplies and construction
materials is eyeing cost cuts in the medium double-digit million
euro range after recent takeovers created excessive
administration expenses, CFO Andreas Helber was quoted as saying
by investor newsletter Platow Brief.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
Full H1 results due. Preliminary results published on Aug.
25, showing revenues jumped more than 40 percent and earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 27.6 million from 19.7
million euros.
BERTELSMANN
H1 results due.
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE POSTBANK - dividend 1.66 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -3.4 pct.
Time: 5.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German real retail sales rose a stronger-than-expected 1.4
percent month-on-month and 3.3 percent year-on-year in July.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
