BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.5 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Tuesday:
BAYER
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
Bayer is pushing ahead with a listing of its Material
Science division. "We are on track, I am not concerned about
China," the division's chief, Patrick Thomas, told German daily
Rheinische Post. An IPO is planned by mid 2016.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
RWE
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Stoxx Ltd said it had changed the composition of the EURO
STOXX 50, including Fresenius and deleting RWE from the index.
MANZ
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
Manz AG said it received an order for a production line for
lithium-ion batteries with a sales volume of around 12 million
euros. The agreement contains the option for additional
production in the USA and China. The orders will impact revenues
and earnings in the current fiscal year and in some cases in the
coming year, Manz said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq
-1.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -3 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.7 pct.
Time: 5.17 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Aug manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 53.2
German Aug unemployment figures due at 0755 GMT. Seen down
2,000 seasonally adjusted, jobless rate seen at 6.4 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Edward Taylor)