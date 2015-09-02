BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher

Carmakers reported U.S. sales for August. Audi's sales were up 9.9 percent, Volkswagen reported 32,332 units delivered versus 35,181 in August 2014. BMW sales rose 2 percent. Mercedes-Benz reported rise of 3.2 percent.

BANKS

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.2 percent higher

Banking executives including Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen and Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing are due to speak at the Banken im Umbruch conference in Frankfurt.

Separately, Fitschen said in a column for Handelsblatt daily there need to be limits to banking regulation to avoid creating an incentive for banks to move risks to shadow banks that are less regulated.

K+S

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The potash miner's finance chief Burkhard Lohr is to meet investors in Toronto on Sept. 16 as the $8.7 billion bid from Potash Corp of Saskatchewan simmers, The Globe and Mail reported, citing a memo it had seen.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated unchanged

Hochtief's CIMIC said it was named preferred contractor to design and construct Sydney's A$5 billion ($3.51 billion) New M5 Motorway in a joint venture with Dragados and Samsung C&T.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Evotec and CHDI Foundation extended a collaboration to fight Huntington's disease to August 2018. Evotec said CHDI would fund 55 full-times scientists at the company.

HYPOVEREINSBANK

Italy's biggest bank Unicredit plans to move some functions of its German unit Hypovereinsbank to Milan to save costs, its Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni was quoted as saying in an interview with Germany's Handelsblatt daily.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.8 pct, S&P 500 -3 pct, Nasdaq -2.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Wednesday's close. Shanghai stocks 00.7 pct at 0604 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July engineering orders due from trade body VDMA at 0800 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.4235 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)