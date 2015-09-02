BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0602 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher
Carmakers reported U.S. sales for August. Audi's sales were
up 9.9 percent, Volkswagen reported 32,332 units delivered
versus 35,181 in August 2014. BMW sales rose 2 percent.
Mercedes-Benz reported rise of 3.2 percent.
BANKS
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.2 percent higher
Banking executives including Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen
Fitschen and Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing are due to speak at
the Banken im Umbruch conference in Frankfurt.
Separately, Fitschen said in a column for Handelsblatt daily
there need to be limits to banking regulation to avoid creating
an incentive for banks to move risks to shadow banks that are
less regulated.
K+S
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The potash miner's finance chief Burkhard Lohr is to meet
investors in Toronto on Sept. 16 as the $8.7 billion bid from
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan simmers, The Globe and Mail
reported, citing a memo it had seen.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated unchanged
Hochtief's CIMIC said it was named preferred
contractor to design and construct Sydney's A$5 billion ($3.51
billion) New M5 Motorway in a joint venture with Dragados and
Samsung C&T.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Evotec and CHDI Foundation extended a collaboration to fight
Huntington's disease to August 2018. Evotec said CHDI would fund
55 full-times scientists at the company.
HYPOVEREINSBANK
Italy's biggest bank Unicredit plans to move some
functions of its German unit Hypovereinsbank to Milan to save
costs, its Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni was quoted as
saying in an interview with Germany's Handelsblatt daily.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.8 pct, S&P 500 -3 pct, Nasdaq
-2.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Wednesday's close. Shanghai
stocks 00.7 pct at 0604 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July engineering orders due from trade body VDMA at
0800 GMT.
($1 = 1.4235 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)