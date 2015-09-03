BRIEF-Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology unit wins bid worth 40 mln yuan
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0631 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ECB
The European Central Bank is set to cut its inflation forecasts on Thursday because of falling oil prices and China's economic slowdown, and it will probably promise to beef up its bond-buying programme if prospects weaken further.
ADIDAS
Indicated up 0.9 percent
Italia Independent Group said it entered a four-year partnership with Adidas for the production and distribution of Originals eyewear products.
BAYER
Indicated up 1.1 percent
The drugmaker is likely to publish on Friday its intention to float the plastics subsidiary Covestro, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited people familiar with the plan as saying.
BMW, DAIMLER, AUDI
BMW indicated up 1.3 percent
Daimler indicated up 1.3 percent
Volkswagen indicated up 0.7 percent
The carmakers have won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Nokia's maps business for around 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion), the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK
Commerzbank indicated up 1.4 percent
Deutsche Bank indicated up 1.2 percent
German banks are likely to face higher capital buffers as a result of a supervisory review process due to conclude in the coming weeks, the head of the country's financial watchdog Bafin said on Wednesday.
ZEAL NETWORK
Indicated down 5 percent
Zeal warned on 2015 earnings due to an unexpectedly large jackpot payout.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SALZGITTER AG Jefferies cuts to "underperform", cuts target price to 22 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq +2.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 5.31 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 53.6, Composite Final PMI seen unchanged at 54.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Ludwig Burger and Georgina Prodhan)
