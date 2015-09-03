BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0631 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank is set to cut its inflation forecasts on Thursday because of falling oil prices and China's economic slowdown, and it will probably promise to beef up its bond-buying programme if prospects weaken further.

ADIDAS

Indicated up 0.9 percent

Italia Independent Group said it entered a four-year partnership with Adidas for the production and distribution of Originals eyewear products.

BAYER

Indicated up 1.1 percent

The drugmaker is likely to publish on Friday its intention to float the plastics subsidiary Covestro, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited people familiar with the plan as saying.

BMW, DAIMLER, AUDI

BMW indicated up 1.3 percent

Daimler indicated up 1.3 percent

Volkswagen indicated up 0.7 percent

The carmakers have won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Nokia's maps business for around 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion), the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK

Commerzbank indicated up 1.4 percent

Deutsche Bank indicated up 1.2 percent

German banks are likely to face higher capital buffers as a result of a supervisory review process due to conclude in the coming weeks, the head of the country's financial watchdog Bafin said on Wednesday.

ZEAL NETWORK

Indicated down 5 percent

Zeal warned on 2015 earnings due to an unexpectedly large jackpot payout.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SALZGITTER AG Jefferies cuts to "underperform", cuts target price to 22 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq +2.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5.31 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 53.6, Composite Final PMI seen unchanged at 54.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

