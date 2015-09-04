FRANKFURT, Sept 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 1.5 percent on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

BASF and Gazprom have agreed to revive a deal to swap gas assets that had collapsed in late 2014 that will see BASF exit gas trading and storage and see the Rusian energy giant expand into Western Europe, BASF said on Friday.

BASF, E.ON

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM and its European partners signed a agreement on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines that will run beneath the Baltic Sea to Europe. Gazprom, E.ON, BASF/Wintershall, OMV, ENGIE and Royal Dutch Shell formed the new consortium for the project.

BAYER

German drugmaker Bayer plans to list its plastics division Covestro on the stock market in 2015, the company said.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank said its Chief Risk Officer Stefan Schmittmann had requested that his contract be terminated at the end of the year.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse said it raised 200 million euros for the takeover of 360T in the placement of treasury shares.

HENKEL

Henkel aims to reenter the Indian market by purchasing a 26 percent stake in Jyothy Labs, according to a report in newspaper Economic Times.

RIB SOFTWARE

The company announced plans to raise its capital by 7.8 percent to raise funds to extend its iTWO platform and continue growing internationally.

SOFTWARE AG

The software company announced plans to buy back shares worth up to 70 million euros.

DIC ASSET

The company named Aydin Karaduman as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1, succeeding Ulrich Hoeller, who will subsequently transfer into the company's supervisory board.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 21

DAX

IN: VONOVIA

OUT: LANXESS

MDAX

IN: LANXESS

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

HELLA

OUT: GERRY WEBER

CELESIO

VONOVIA

SDAX

IN: GERRY WEBER

SIXT LEASING

OUT: VILLEROY & BOCH

HELLA

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

INFINEON - JP Morgan raises to 'overweight' from 'neutral', target price 12.50 euros

SIEMENS - Berenberg Bank starts with 'hold', target price 95 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.8 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.6 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

