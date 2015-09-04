UPDATE 4-Syria fighting eases as Russian deal takes effect
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 1.5 percent on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF
BASF and Gazprom have agreed to revive a deal to swap gas assets that had collapsed in late 2014 that will see BASF exit gas trading and storage and see the Rusian energy giant expand into Western Europe, BASF said on Friday.
BASF, E.ON
Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM and its European partners signed a agreement on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines that will run beneath the Baltic Sea to Europe. Gazprom, E.ON, BASF/Wintershall, OMV, ENGIE and Royal Dutch Shell formed the new consortium for the project.
BAYER
German drugmaker Bayer plans to list its plastics division Covestro on the stock market in 2015, the company said.
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank said its Chief Risk Officer Stefan Schmittmann had requested that his contract be terminated at the end of the year.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse said it raised 200 million euros for the takeover of 360T in the placement of treasury shares.
HENKEL
Henkel aims to reenter the Indian market by purchasing a 26 percent stake in Jyothy Labs, according to a report in newspaper Economic Times.
RIB SOFTWARE
The company announced plans to raise its capital by 7.8 percent to raise funds to extend its iTWO platform and continue growing internationally.
SOFTWARE AG
The software company announced plans to buy back shares worth up to 70 million euros.
DIC ASSET
The company named Aydin Karaduman as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1, succeeding Ulrich Hoeller, who will subsequently transfer into the company's supervisory board.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 21
DAX
IN: VONOVIA
OUT: LANXESS
MDAX
IN: LANXESS
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
HELLA
OUT: GERRY WEBER
CELESIO
VONOVIA
SDAX
IN: GERRY WEBER
SIXT LEASING
OUT: VILLEROY & BOCH
HELLA
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
INFINEON - JP Morgan raises to 'overweight' from 'neutral', target price 12.50 euros
SIEMENS - Berenberg Bank starts with 'hold', target price 95 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.8 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 5.13 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.6 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
DIARIES
