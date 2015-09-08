BRIEF-Target to test a next-day essentials delivery service in Minneapolis area
* Target plans to test a next-day essentials delivery service in the minneapolis area Source text - http://bit.ly/2pVzSum Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The group was prepared to spend around one billion euros over a period of ten years to continue its partnership with the German Soccder Federation DFB after the 2018 world cup, newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The insurer enters into a partnership with U.S. peer Maiden to expand its car insurance business, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.
BASF
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
British ministers will study Gazprom's North Sea asset deal with BASF's Wintershall, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit does not rule out extending a two-day airline strike that started at 0600 GMT on Tuesday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company plans to invest 1 billion euros in India, CEO Joe Kaeser told the Economic Times.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated unchanged
The real estate company said on Monday it had sold two assets in Diztingen, giving it a gain of 2.3 million euros compared to the IFRS fair value as of December 31, 2014.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK - JP Morgan Cazenove raises to "Overweight" from "Neutral"
JP Morgan names Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank as top picks
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei -2.4 pct at Tuesday's close, Shanghai stocks -1.8 pct.
Time: 7.33 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July exports +2.4 pct m/m, imports +2.2 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)
