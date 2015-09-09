BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 9The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

K+S

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

Potash Corp is prepared to launch a hostile takeover offer for the German rival under certain conditions, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, without citing the source of the information.

Germany's regional government of Hesse, the home state of K+S, subsequently downplayed the Handelsblatt report, saying it was aware of Potash's hostile bid.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1 percent higher

A Frankfurt court ruled late on Tuesday that pilots can go ahead with a strike planned for Wednesday, rejecting an application for a temporary injunction brought by the airline.

August traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

Separately, more than 120 families of passengers killed in the Germanwings crash will band together to push for higher compensation payouts, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, without citing the source of the information.

METRO, ZALANDO

Metro indicated 1.2 percent higher

Zalando indicated 1.1 percent higher

The family owners of German shoe chain Reno are seeking to find a buyer for the company by the end of the year, Chief Executive and co-owner Matthias Haendle told Reuters on Tuesday.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The group said on Tuesday it entered into a licence and collaboration agreement with Pfizer in tissue fibrosis.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 2 percent higher

The group will issue convertible notes and launch a tender offer for the 190 million euro 3.5 percent convertible notes due 2016, it said on Tuesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.4 pct, S&P 500 +2.5 pct, Nasdaq +2.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +7.7 pct at Tuesday's close, Shanghai stocks +1.6 pct.

Time: 0606 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Kirsti Knolle.)