FRANKFURT, Sept 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINA

China's manufacturers slashed prices at the fastest rate in six years in August as commodity prices fell and demand cooled, signalling stubborn deflation risks in the economy and adding to expectations for further stimulus measures.

E.ON

Indicated down 2.5 percent

The German utility said it will retain responsibility for the remaining operation and dismantling of its nuclear generating capacity in Germany and not transfer it to Uniper. It also said it will book a significant net loss in 2015 as it expects to record impairment charges in the higher single-digit billion euro range.

DAIMLER

Indicated down 1 percent

The future of the German automaker's Duesseldorf Sprinter plant is secured "far beyond 2020," the head of Mercedes-Benz Vans was quoted as saying by Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

Exane BNP Paribas says 2016 is likely to be the last "up year" for auto volumes of the global auto cycle.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated down 0.3 percent

Lufthansa flights returned to normal on Thursday after a two-day strike by pilots locked in conflict with the German airline over cost cuts and pay.

RWE

Indicated down 0.8 percent

The municipal shareholders of the German utility want former German economy minister Werner Mueller to chair the company's supervisory board, German newspapers Handelsblatt and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Frankfurt airport passenger traffic rose 3.2 percent in August.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated down 0.7 percent

Shares in Asia's Apple suppliers fell after its phone, tablet and TV failed to impress investors.

STROEER

Indicated up 0.7 percent

Stroeer said it had agreed to buy OMS, the national digital marketing agency of Germany's regional daily newspaper publishers, which has annual sales of about 30 million euros ($34 million). It confirmed its 2016 forecasts for more than 1 billion euros in sales and an unchanged EBITDA margin of 23-24 percent.

BAUER

Indicated up 4.1 percent

Bauer is discussing a joint venture with Schlumberger , the world's top oilfield services firm.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell"

SAP - SocGen lowers to "HOLD" from "BUY"

VOLKSWAGEN - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

GEA - Morgan Stanley starts with "equal weight"

KOENIG & BAUER - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -3.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 5.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

