FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German mstocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Adidas is to become the official outfitter of the Canadian football league, taking over from Reebok, its Canadian unit said on Monday.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Unit Pimco, one of the world's largest asset managers and advised by former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, sees a "below 50 percent chance" the Fed will raise short-term interest rates this week, its group chief investment officer told Reuters on Monday.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

CEO Martin Blessing will discuss his contract with the supervisory board at the appropriate time, i.e. at least six months before his contract ends in Oct 2016, he said at an event in Hamburg late on Monday.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz sees business potential in offering on-demand limousine services using driverless cars, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said, in what amounts to a direct challenge to Uber.

E.ON, RWE, EnBW

E.ON indicated 0.6 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.5 percent higher

EnBW no indication

German energy companies are short of as much as 30 billion euros ($34 billion) of the money they need to set aside to build a safe disposal site for nuclear waste as part of the country's exit from nuclear power, Spiegel Online reported on Monday.

EVOTEC

Indicated 3.7 percent higher

The German biotech company said on Tuesday it had raised its 2015 revenue outlook, citing growth in its Innovate business and positive expectations for the rest of the year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close, Shanghai stocks -3.4 pct. Time: 6.02 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 18.5 points, current conditions seen at 64.0 points.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)