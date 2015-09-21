FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 9 percent lower

Volkswagen has ordered an external investigation after U.S. regulators found software the carmaker designed for diesel cars gave false emissions data, its CEO said on Sunday, adding he was "deeply sorry" for the violation of U.S. rules.

The comments came after U.S. and California environmental regulators on Friday accused Volkswagen of deliberately circumventing clean air rules on nearly 500,000 diesel cars and the company could face penalties of up to $18 billion.

Separately, the decline in Volkswagen's group vehicle sales accelerated to 5.4 percent in August, from 3.7 percent in July, with the German carmaker citing tough markets in Latin America, Russia and China.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Bayer's plastics division Covestro aims to raise about 2.5 billion euros in an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Friday, announcing what could become the largest stock market debut in Germany in almost 15 years.

DAIMLER

Indicated 2 percent lower

Daimler signalled it may not be subject to the same violation of clean air rules on diesel cars in the United States as peer Volkswagen.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

Lufthansa's Eurowings budget brand could cooperate with rivals such as easyJet to gain critical mass quickly, according to a magazine interview with the German carrier's chief executive.

VONOVIA

No indication available

The German real estate company is not convinced that a tie-up with smaller rival Deutsche Wohnen would be in the best interest of its shareholders, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, LEG IMMOBILIEN

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 1 percent lower

LEG Immobilien 11 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for peer LEG Immobilien that puts LEG's equity value at 4.6 billion euros, as consolidation in the German real estate market intensifies.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 4.2 percent lower

The company late Friday said it no longer expects to achieve the guidance previously targeted for the current fiscal year.

LEONI

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The company said it was forming a wiring systems joint venture with a unit of China's BAIC, adding the move meant it now expected to post 2016 sales of 4.8 billion euros rather than 5 billion as previously forecast.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it had agreed on Sunday to buy U.S. peer Atmel for about $4.6 billion, as the Anglo-German company seeks to expand its industrial product portfolio.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 4.5 percent lower

The fashion house trimmed its 2015 profit forecast, citing difficulties with delays in goods deliveries in connection with a new logistics warehouse as well as extremely poor market conditions in August.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 21

DAX

IN: VONOVIA

OUT: LANXESS

MDAX

IN: LANXESS

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

HELLA

OUT: GERRY WEBER

CELESIO

VONOVIA

SDAX

IN: GERRY WEBER

SIXT LEASING

OUT: VILLEROY & BOCH

HELLA

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Jefferies raises to "hold", raises target price to 156 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.7 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Friday's close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

IPO

Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24, which is owned by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone as well as Deutsche Telekom, said its IPO would be worth up to 1.06 billion euros.

Separately, Mister Spex, Germany's biggest online eye wear retailer, may either list on the stock exchange or sell a majority stake to an investor over the next three years, its chief executive told a German weekly.

Also, German ball bearings and automotive parts maker Schaeffler AG unveiled plans on Monday for a flotation on the Frankfurt stock exchange to raise funds to pay down debt.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August producer prices 0.5 pct m/m, -1.7 pct y/y. Were seen -0.3 pct m/m, -1.5 pct y/y.

Also, Germany still aims to achieve a balanced budget this year and next despite ballooning costs for a record-breaking influx of refugees, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

