FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 9 percent lower
Volkswagen has ordered an external investigation after U.S.
regulators found software the carmaker designed for diesel cars
gave false emissions data, its CEO said on Sunday, adding he was
"deeply sorry" for the violation of U.S. rules.
The comments came after U.S. and California environmental
regulators on Friday accused Volkswagen of deliberately
circumventing clean air rules on nearly 500,000 diesel cars and
the company could face penalties of up to $18 billion.
Separately, the decline in Volkswagen's group vehicle sales
accelerated to 5.4 percent in August, from 3.7 percent in July,
with the German carmaker citing tough markets in Latin America,
Russia and China.
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Bayer's plastics division Covestro aims to raise about 2.5
billion euros in an initial public offering (IPO), it said on
Friday, announcing what could become the largest stock market
debut in Germany in almost 15 years.
DAIMLER
Indicated 2 percent lower
Daimler signalled it may not be subject to the same
violation of clean air rules on diesel cars in the United States
as peer Volkswagen.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
Lufthansa's Eurowings budget brand could cooperate with
rivals such as easyJet to gain critical mass quickly,
according to a magazine interview with the German carrier's
chief executive.
VONOVIA
No indication available
The German real estate company is not convinced that a
tie-up with smaller rival Deutsche Wohnen would be in
the best interest of its shareholders, its chief financial
officer told a German newspaper.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, LEG IMMOBILIEN
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 1 percent lower
LEG Immobilien 11 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for peer LEG
Immobilien that puts LEG's equity value at 4.6 billion euros, as
consolidation in the German real estate market intensifies.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 4.2 percent lower
The company late Friday said it no longer expects to achieve
the guidance previously targeted for the current fiscal year.
LEONI
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The company said it was forming a wiring systems joint
venture with a unit of China's BAIC, adding the move
meant it now expected to post 2016 sales of 4.8 billion euros
rather than 5 billion as previously forecast.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it had agreed on Sunday
to buy U.S. peer Atmel for about $4.6 billion, as the
Anglo-German company seeks to expand its industrial product
portfolio.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
The fashion house trimmed its 2015 profit forecast, citing
difficulties with delays in goods deliveries in connection with
a new logistics warehouse as well as extremely poor market
conditions in August.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 21
DAX
IN: VONOVIA
OUT: LANXESS
MDAX
IN: LANXESS
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
HELLA
OUT: GERRY WEBER
CELESIO
VONOVIA
SDAX
IN: GERRY WEBER
SIXT LEASING
OUT: VILLEROY & BOCH
HELLA
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - Jefferies raises to "hold", raises
target price to 156 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.7 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq
-1.4 pct at Friday's close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.
Time: 6.11 GMT.
IPO
Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24, which
is owned by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and
Blackstone as well as Deutsche Telekom, said its IPO
would be worth up to 1.06 billion euros.
Separately, Mister Spex, Germany's biggest online eye wear
retailer, may either list on the stock exchange or sell a
majority stake to an investor over the next three years, its
chief executive told a German weekly.
Also, German ball bearings and automotive parts maker
Schaeffler AG unveiled plans on Monday for a flotation on the
Frankfurt stock exchange to raise funds to pay down debt.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German August producer prices 0.5 pct m/m, -1.7 pct y/y.
Were seen -0.3 pct m/m, -1.5 pct y/y.
Also, Germany still aims to achieve a balanced budget this
year and next despite ballooning costs for a record-breaking
influx of refugees, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)