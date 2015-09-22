FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The scandal engulfing Volkswagen, which has admitted cheating diesel vehicle emissions tests in the United States, spread east on Tuesday as South Korea said it would investigate three of the maker's diesel models.

Separately, lawmakers on a panel in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to hold a hearing on Volkswagen's emissions from diesel vehicles in coming weeks.

Also, Bloomberg cited two U.S. officials familiar with the inquiry as saying the U.S. Justice Department was conducting a criminal probe into the emissions issue.

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Bayer CropScience LP, a subsidiary of German drugs and chemicals group Bayer, has reached a $5.6 million settlement over an explosion at a West Virginia pesticide facility that killed two people in 2008, U.S. authorities said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The European Commission is working on a proposal, which frees up stock listing valued at as much as 10 million euros of issuing a prospectus, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported. At the moment initial public offerings of less than 5 million euros don't have to issue a prospectus.

VTG

Indicated 3.6 percent higher

The company announced medium-term guidance, saying its earnings per share would nearly triple to 2.50 euros by 2018.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Moody's has placed Deutsche Wohnen's A3 rating on review for upgrade

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at Monday's close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +1 pct.

Time: 6.21 GMT.

IPO

Building materials maker Xella announced plans to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year and said proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) would improve its financing structure.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

