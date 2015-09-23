BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen will meet on Wednesday to discuss allegations by U.S. authorities that the German carmaker rigged emissions tests, sources have told Reuters.

The company said the scandal could affect 11 million of its cars around the globe as investigations of its diesel models multiplied, heaping fresh pressure on CEO Martin Winterkorn.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Siemens will cut "noticeably" fewer jobs in Germany than planned as orders have improved and compromises were reached in labour talks, Handelsblatt reported citing sources close to the negotiations.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

EUROPEAN AUTOMOBILE SECTOR - Societe Generale cuts to "neutral" from "overweight" following Volkswagen's emissions scandal

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at Tuesday's close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -1.9 pct.

Time: 0607 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September Markit Flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 52.8, Services PMI at 54.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Christoph Steitz)