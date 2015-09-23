BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen
will meet on Wednesday to discuss allegations by U.S.
authorities that the German carmaker rigged emissions tests,
sources have told Reuters.
The company said the scandal could affect 11 million of its
cars around the globe as investigations of its diesel models
multiplied, heaping fresh pressure on CEO Martin Winterkorn.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Siemens will cut "noticeably" fewer jobs in Germany than
planned as orders have improved and compromises were reached in
labour talks, Handelsblatt reported citing sources close to the
negotiations.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
EUROPEAN AUTOMOBILE SECTOR - Societe Generale cuts to
"neutral" from "overweight" following Volkswagen's emissions
scandal
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq
-1.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -1.9 pct.
Time: 0607 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September Markit Flash PMI due at 0730 GMT.
Manufacturing PMI seen at 52.8, Services PMI at 54.6.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Christoph Steitz)