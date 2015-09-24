FRANKFURT, Sept 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
Porsche chief Matthias Mueller, Audi chief Rupert Stadler
and the head of the VW brand, Herbert Diess, are seen as the
front-runners to replace the group's Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn, three people familiar with the matter said.
Winterkorn resigned earlier on Wednesday, taking
responsibility for the German carmaker's rigging of U.S.
emissions tests.
In April of 2015, Volkswagen of America sent letters to
California owners of diesel-powered Audis and Volkswagens
informing them of an "emissions service action" affecting the
vehicles.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Insurance industry insiders say Directors and Officers
liability insurance (D&O) is likely to see the biggest damage
claims stemming from the unfolding scandal around Volkswagen's
rigging of U.S. emissions tests.
BASF
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
BASF oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall expects to post a
full-year net profit significantly below last year's 1.46
billion euros but still expects to be profitable and make a
"good contribution" to its parent's earnings, Wintershall Chief
Executive Mario Mehren told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The European Commission is poised to launch a legal
challenge against Germany's oversight of air safety, in
particular its system for renewing pilots' licences, a person
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The group late on Wednesday named Steffen Bersch and Niels
Erik Olsen to the management board to oversee the new Equipment
Business Area and the Solutions Business Area, expanding the
board to five from three members.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -2.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 0609 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Morale among German consumers declined for the second
consecutive month heading into October amid global economic
risks and uncertainty about the handling of a growing number of
refugees, market research group GfK said on Thursday.
Also, German Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate
seen at 108.0 vs 108.3, current conditions at 114.7 vs 114.8,
expectations at 101.5 vs 102.2.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
