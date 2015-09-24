FRANKFURT, Sept 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Porsche chief Matthias Mueller, Audi chief Rupert Stadler and the head of the VW brand, Herbert Diess, are seen as the front-runners to replace the group's Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, three people familiar with the matter said.

Winterkorn resigned earlier on Wednesday, taking responsibility for the German carmaker's rigging of U.S. emissions tests.

In April of 2015, Volkswagen of America sent letters to California owners of diesel-powered Audis and Volkswagens informing them of an "emissions service action" affecting the vehicles.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Insurance industry insiders say Directors and Officers liability insurance (D&O) is likely to see the biggest damage claims stemming from the unfolding scandal around Volkswagen's rigging of U.S. emissions tests.

BASF

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

BASF oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall expects to post a full-year net profit significantly below last year's 1.46 billion euros but still expects to be profitable and make a "good contribution" to its parent's earnings, Wintershall Chief Executive Mario Mehren told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The European Commission is poised to launch a legal challenge against Germany's oversight of air safety, in particular its system for renewing pilots' licences, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The group late on Wednesday named Steffen Bersch and Niels Erik Olsen to the management board to oversee the new Equipment Business Area and the Solutions Business Area, expanding the board to five from three members.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -2.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 0609 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Morale among German consumers declined for the second consecutive month heading into October amid global economic risks and uncertainty about the handling of a growing number of refugees, market research group GfK said on Thursday.

Also, German Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 108.0 vs 108.3, current conditions at 114.7 vs 114.8, expectations at 101.5 vs 102.2.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)