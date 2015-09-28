FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen appointed Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche unit, as its new chief executive following an emissions cheating scandal that its chairman described as a "moral and political disaster".

Separately, Volkswagen's own staff and one of its suppliers warned years ago about software designed to thwart emissions tests, two German newspapers reported on Sunday, as the automaker tries to uncover how long its executives knew about the cheating.

Also separately, Porsche Automobil Holding SE announced it had increased its stake in Volkswagen's ordinary shares to 52.2 percent by buying Suzuki Motor Corp's entire 1.5 percent stake for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction. Porsche said the move emphasises its role as an anchor shareholder in VW.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The insurer is looking into offloading a significant chunk of its multibillion euro portfolio of old insurance policies, the Financial Times Deutschland reported on Monday. "We want to show the strength of the business and get rid of some of the assets that are clouding the picture," CEO Oliver Baete was quoted by the paper as saying. He declined to say how large any disposal would be.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Investor Day due.

BAYER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The first electronic automatic injector to deliver a drug for the most common form of multiple sclerosis received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

Separately, the stock market listing of plastics division Covestro has not been blown off course by recent share market swings, Covestro's chief financial officer told a newspaper.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Daimler on Saturday said it was updating software on thousands of Mercedes Sprinter trucks in Germany to make it compatible with older car inspection devices and this did not amount to a recall.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Swiss competition authority said on Monday that it had opened an investigation into possible collusion by banks including UBS, Deutsche Bank and Julius Baer in trading of precious metals.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The company wants to offer up to 1,000 internships to refugees in Germany and urges the government to speed up procedures enabling them to work, Chief Executive Frank Appel told Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday.

K+S

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

K+S is examining prospects for takeovers and the development of mines in Australia and Asia, a German newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a company spokesman.

MERCK KGaA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The group said it expects the takeover of Sigma-Aldrich to be closed within the next two months.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

Salzgitter could one day merge with copper smelter Aurubis , in which it holds a 25 percent stake, Salzgitter's chief executive told a newspaper.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Cypress Semiconductor Corp is working on an offer to acquire Atmel Corp, the U.S. chipmaker that agreed to sell itself earlier this month to Dialog Semiconductor Plc DLGS.DE, according to people familiar with the matter.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The agricultural trading group plans to take advantage of low interest rates by issuing 200 million euros in promissory notes later this year, its CFO told Boersen Zeitung newspaper.

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

Indicated 1.5 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The group increased its 2015 FFO guidance to around 54 million euros.

HAPAG LLOYD

The German container shipping group said it plans its stock market listing in 2015.

EX-DIVIDEND

HELLA - dividend 0.77 eur/shr

STROEER - dividend 1.30 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

