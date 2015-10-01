FRANKFURT Oct 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0636 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Bayer's Covestro slashed the volume of its planned initial public offering (IPO) to 1.5 billion euros from 2.5 billion, citing deteriorating capital markets and uncertainty over future economic growth in China.

K+S

Indicated 9.8 percent higher

Potash Corp offered K+S two seats on its board and pledged to give K+S executives better-paid jobs at Potash as part of the takeover proposal, which K+S has rejected, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

Members of Volkswagen's supervisory board are concerned about the carmaker's credit rating and are considering steps to prop it up but have no plans to sell off assets, two sources close to the board told Reuters.

Also, U.S. September sales figures due.

Trucks chief Andreas Renschler tells Handelsblatt that Asia and the United States are markets the company will look at in the long term.

Separately, France has launched a probe into whether Volkswagen cheated on car emissions in France as it did in the United States, a source close to the French Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Also, South Korea said on Thursday Volkswagen's South Korean unit informed the government it could recall around 120,000 vehicles in South Korea.

Separately, an Italian consumer group said it presented a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen, accusing the company of deceiving car owners and potentially harming the environment.

IPO

Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 said on Thursday it would price at 30 euros ($33.51) per share in its initial public offering (IPO) worth 1.16 billion euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "underweight," price target 94 eur from previous 78 eur

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral", cuts price target to 75 from 76 euros

RWE - RBC raises to "sector perform" from "underperform", cuts target price to 12.50 from 17.50 eur

AAREAL - Kepler Cheuvreux removes from European Banks Most Preferred List, rating "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq +2.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei closed +1.9 pct, Chinese markets closed.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 52.5 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

