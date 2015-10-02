(Corrects entry on United Internet to show it is reported to be preparing an offer for Drillisch, not United Internet)

FRANKFURT Oct 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 1.1 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.2 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 1 percent higher

German new car registrations for September expected.

Carmakers published September U.S. car sales late on Wednesday. Sales at Volkswagen were up 0.6 percent over last year, at Audi up 16.2 percent and at Porsche up 22.7 percent. BMW group sales rose 4.1 percent, while Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand sold 6 percent more cars.

Separately, European carmakers have asked EU policymakers not to over react following the scandal over Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE emissions tests, saying the industry needs until 2019 to meet fully some new pollution limits.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1 percent higher

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday that a recall of affected Volkswagen diesel cars in the ongoing emissions scandal would "likely" take place.

The carmaker expects it will need at least several months to get to the bottom of the rigging of emissions tests on its diesel vehicles. An extraordinary general meeting planned for Nov. 9 is to be pushed back.

Also, Volkswagen's top U.S. executive will testify on Oct. 8 before a U.S. congressional oversight panel about the German automaker's emissions cheating scandal involving 11 million vehicles worldwide.

Separately, German law firm TILP said it had filed an investor's suit against Volkswagen for damages of around 20,000 euros with a court in Braunschweig, Germany.

BMW

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

BMW boss Harald Krueger does not believe that the VW emissions scandal will cause lasting damage to the German industry. "There's no reason to put Germany as a technology base and its key industry as a whole in question," Krueger told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. "A general suspicion is out of place."

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Lawyers representing former Deutsche Bank star trader Christian Bittar on Thursday accused the UK watchdog of denying him his right of reply despite publicly "shaming" him with scant regard to protecting his identity when fining the German lender.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

T-Mobile US Inc said personal data of about 15 million of its U.S. applicants may have been stolen in a breach at a unit of Experian Plc, which processes the telecom carrier's credit applications.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The German steel distributor said on Thursday it had acquired U.S. firm American Fabricators as part of its strategy to expand its services and to raise market potential in the United States.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 4 percent higher

The group said its 2014/15 revenue is up 14 percent at approximately 1.04 billion euros, exceeding its own forecast.

DRILLISCH, UNITED INTERNET

Drillisch indicated 2 percent higher

United Internet indicated 0.6 percent higher

United Internet is preparing a takeover offer for Drillisch and aims to acquire at least a majority stake, investor newsletter Platow Brief said late on Thursday, citing no sources.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The company said its new business grew by 23.2 percent to 1.2 billion euros in the first nine months of the year.

IPO

Schaeffler said it was sticking with plans for an initial public offering (IPO) but would not announce a price range until Monday, pushing back the stock market flotation.

Offer period for CHORUS Clean Energy IPO due to end.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HENKEL - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", cuts target price to 100 euros from 105 euros

LUFTHANSA - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts price target to 15 euros from 12 euros

RWE - SocGen raises to "hold" from "sell", cuts its price target to 10 euros from 12.50 euros

VONOVIA - Credit Suisse starts with "underperform", 29.40 euro target price

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Credit Suisse starts with "neutral" rating, 25.40 euros target price

LEG IMMOBILIEN - Credit Suisse starts with "neutral" rating, 77.70 euro target price

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei flat at Friday's close. Chinese markets closed.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

