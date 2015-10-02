(Corrects entry on United Internet to show it is reported to be
preparing an offer for Drillisch, not United Internet)
FRANKFURT Oct 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 1.1 percent higher
Daimler indicated 1.2 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 1 percent higher
German new car registrations for September expected.
Carmakers published September U.S. car sales late on
Wednesday. Sales at Volkswagen were up 0.6 percent over last
year, at Audi up 16.2 percent and at Porsche up 22.7 percent.
BMW group sales rose 4.1 percent, while Daimler's Mercedes-Benz
brand sold 6 percent more cars.
Separately, European carmakers have asked EU policymakers
not to over react following the scandal over Volkswagen's
VOWG_p.DE emissions tests, saying the industry needs until 2019
to meet fully some new pollution limits.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1 percent higher
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday
that a recall of affected Volkswagen diesel cars in the ongoing
emissions scandal would "likely" take place.
The carmaker expects it will need at least several months to
get to the bottom of the rigging of emissions tests on its
diesel vehicles. An extraordinary general meeting planned for
Nov. 9 is to be pushed back.
Also, Volkswagen's top U.S. executive will testify on Oct. 8
before a U.S. congressional oversight panel about the German
automaker's emissions cheating scandal involving 11 million
vehicles worldwide.
Separately, German law firm TILP said it had filed an
investor's suit against Volkswagen for damages of around 20,000
euros with a court in Braunschweig, Germany.
BMW
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
BMW boss Harald Krueger does not believe that the VW
emissions scandal will cause lasting damage to the German
industry. "There's no reason to put Germany as a technology base
and its key industry as a whole in question," Krueger told
Sueddeutsche Zeitung. "A general suspicion is out of place."
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Lawyers representing former Deutsche Bank star trader
Christian Bittar on Thursday accused the UK watchdog of denying
him his right of reply despite publicly "shaming" him with scant
regard to protecting his identity when fining the German
lender.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
T-Mobile US Inc said personal data of about 15
million of its U.S. applicants may have been stolen in a breach
at a unit of Experian Plc, which processes the telecom
carrier's credit applications.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The German steel distributor said on Thursday it had
acquired U.S. firm American Fabricators as part of its strategy
to expand its services and to raise market potential in the
United States.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 4 percent higher
The group said its 2014/15 revenue is up 14 percent at
approximately 1.04 billion euros, exceeding its own
forecast.
DRILLISCH, UNITED INTERNET
Drillisch indicated 2 percent higher
United Internet indicated 0.6 percent higher
United Internet is preparing a takeover offer for Drillisch
and aims to acquire at least a majority stake, investor
newsletter Platow Brief said late on Thursday, citing no
sources.
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The company said its new business grew by 23.2 percent to
1.2 billion euros in the first nine months of the year.
IPO
Schaeffler said it was sticking with plans for an initial
public offering (IPO) but would not announce a price range until
Monday, pushing back the stock market flotation.
Offer period for CHORUS Clean Energy IPO due to
end.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HENKEL - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral"
from "outperform", cuts target price to 100 euros from 105 euros
LUFTHANSA - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold",
lifts price target to 15 euros from 12 euros
RWE - SocGen raises to "hold" from "sell", cuts
its price target to 10 euros from 12.50 euros
VONOVIA - Credit Suisse starts with
"underperform", 29.40 euro target price
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Credit Suisse starts with
"neutral" rating, 25.40 euros target price
LEG IMMOBILIEN - Credit Suisse starts with
"neutral" rating, 77.70 euro target price
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei flat at Friday's close. Chinese markets
closed.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)