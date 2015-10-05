FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

K+S

Indicated 15.3 percent lower

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it had withdrawn its 7.9 billion euro ($8.9 billion) offer for German potash producer K+S, citing a decline in global commodity and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S management.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen's supervisory board will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday at which finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch is expected to be appointed as new head of the 20-member controlling panel, two sources said on Sunday.

BAYER

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Bayer's plastics and specialty chemicals unit Covestro set an offer price of 24 euros per share in its IPO, it said on Friday, valuing it at 4.9 billion euros excluding debt.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

ThyssenKrupp plans a new cost cutting programme in its steel business aimed at achieving annual savings of at least 100 million euros ($112 million), the head of the division told a German newspaper.

IPO

German ball bearings and car parts maker Schaeffler on Monday set a price range for its initial public offering (IPO) of between 12.00 euros and 14.00 euros ($13.48-$15.72).

Chorus Clean Energy AG set its IPO offer price at 9.75 euros per share, with shares expected to begin trading on Oct. 7.

NORDEX

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Wind turbine maker Nordex is buying the wind power business from Spain's Acciona's for 785 million euros ($880.77 million) in cash and shares, it said late on Sunday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.7 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 7.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September Markit Services PMI and final composite PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 54.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Emma Thomasson and Harro ten Wolde)