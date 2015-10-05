FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.7 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
K+S
Indicated 15.3 percent lower
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it had withdrawn
its 7.9 billion euro ($8.9 billion) offer for German potash
producer K+S, citing a decline in global commodity
and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S management.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen's supervisory board will hold an extraordinary
meeting on Wednesday at which finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch
is expected to be appointed as new head of the 20-member
controlling panel, two sources said on Sunday.
BAYER
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Bayer's plastics and specialty chemicals unit Covestro set
an offer price of 24 euros per share in its IPO, it said on
Friday, valuing it at 4.9 billion euros excluding debt.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
ThyssenKrupp plans a new cost cutting programme in its steel
business aimed at achieving annual savings of at least 100
million euros ($112 million), the head of the division told a
German newspaper.
IPO
German ball bearings and car parts maker Schaeffler on
Monday set a price range for its initial public offering (IPO)
of between 12.00 euros and 14.00 euros ($13.48-$15.72).
Chorus Clean Energy AG set its IPO offer price at 9.75 euros
per share, with shares expected to begin trading on Oct. 7.
NORDEX
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Wind turbine maker Nordex is buying the wind power business
from Spain's Acciona's for 785 million euros ($880.77
million) in cash and shares, it said late on Sunday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq
+1.7 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1.6 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 7.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September Markit Services PMI and final composite PMI
due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 54.3.
