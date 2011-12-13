FRANKFURT Dec 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0715 GMT)
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Commerzbank and the German government have been in intense
talks for several days over possible state aid, five people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
E.ON, ALLIANZ
E.ON indicated 1.5 percent lower
Allianz indicated 0.4 percent higher
The world's largest utility by sales, said it would book 3
billion euros ($3.96 billion) in impairment charges, forcing it
to lower the upper end of its operating profit target range for
2011.
Allianz wants to take over the 12,000 km gas
network of E.ON unit Ruhrgas, and is in advanced talks,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing company sources.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have submitted new
remedies to get their $9 billion merger approved by the European
competition authorities.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Deutsche Bank's retail fund unit DWS said its frozen real
estate fund DB Immoflex will be liquidated by May 2014.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Siemens expects U.S. revenues at its Industry division to
grow by a single-digit percentage next year, the chief executive
of the U.S. Industry Sector said on Monday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
A&T has another month to decide whether it wants to
continue to pursue its $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA
after a U.S. Judge agreed to delay the court battle over the
deal until January 18.
VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.7 percent higher
Audi chief Rupert Stadler told German paper Handelsblatt
Audi will sell more cars this year than Mercedes for the first
time. He also said he sees growth in 2012, but coming from Asia,
United States and South America, while Europe will be flat or
fall slightly.
TUI
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Logistics businessman Klaus-Michael Kuehne and the town of
Hamburg are planning an offer for at least 20 percent of TUI's
stake in shipper Hapag-Lloyd, FAZ reported. Sources told Reuters
talks were being held with a view to TUI being able to tender
its stake on Tuesday with the supervisory board meeting.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.3 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq
-1.3 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
THYSSENKRUPP - Barclays has initiated coverage of
the stock with 'overweight'.
INFINEON - HSBC has rated the stock 'overweight',
with a 7.25 euro price target, traders said.
COMMERZBANK - Nomura has cut its price target for
the stock to 1 euro from 2 euros.
KLOECKNER & CO - Barclays has initiated coverage
of the stock with 'overweight'.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
December ZEW economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at
-56.5 down from -55.2 in the previous month. Current conditions
seen at 31.0 from 34.2 in November.
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)