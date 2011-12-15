FRANKFURT Dec 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0706 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Chief Executive Josef Ackermann is scheduled to speak at an
event on European banking at the European School of Management
and Technology.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany unveiled a new bank rescue law that will let
struggling lenders like Commerzbank offload billions of euros
worth of sovereign debt into a new bailout fund, according to a
draft of the law seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom plans to consolidate information technology
departments in Germany starting next year and expects the revamp
to save hundreds of millions of euros, a German newspaper
reported.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq
-1.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.7 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit Mfg Flash PMI for December due 0828 GMT. Seen at
47.5, down from 47.9. Markit Service Flash PMI also due, seen at
50.0, down from 50.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
