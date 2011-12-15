FRANKFURT Dec 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0706 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Chief Executive Josef Ackermann is scheduled to speak at an event on European banking at the European School of Management and Technology.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany unveiled a new bank rescue law that will let struggling lenders like Commerzbank offload billions of euros worth of sovereign debt into a new bailout fund, according to a draft of the law seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom plans to consolidate information technology departments in Germany starting next year and expects the revamp to save hundreds of millions of euros, a German newspaper reported.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -1.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -1.7 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit Mfg Flash PMI for December due 0828 GMT. Seen at 47.5, down from 47.9. Markit Service Flash PMI also due, seen at 50.0, down from 50.3.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jonathan Gould)