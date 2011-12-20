FRANKFURT Dec 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0715 GMT)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
AT&T agreed with Deutsche Telekom to drop
its $39 billion bid to buy the German company's U.S. wireless
unit amid increasing regulatory obstacles.
AT&T said it will instead enter into a roaming agreement
with Deutsche Telekom. Deutsche Telekom said it would receive a
break-up fee in the form of $3 billion cash payment, a long-term
agreement on 3G roaming services and a package of mobile
communications licenses for T-Mobile USA.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE, FRESENIUS
Fresenius Medical Care indicated 2.3 percent lower
Fresenius indicated 0.8 percent lower
Fresenius Medical Care has lowered its outlook for 2011
revenues, while confirming its outlook for earnings after taxes.
Fresenius said it expects 2011 revenues to just reach its
target and said it sees earnings growing at the top end of its
outlook range.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq
-1.3 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
EURZONE DEBT CRISIS
The European Central Bank said on Monday risks to financial
stability in the euro zone increased considerably in the second
half of this year, largely due to contagion effects from the
debt crisis and bank funding strains.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
GfK January consumer sentiment came in at 5.6, slightly
higher than the expected 5.5, and unchanged from the previous
month. November producer prices were up 0.1 percent m/m and 5.2
percent y/y, in-line with expectations.
December Ifo business climate due at 0900 GMT. Seen at
106.1, down from 106.6. Current conditions seen at 116 down from
116.7.
