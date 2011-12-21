FRANKFURT Dec 21 The DAX top-30 index
.GDAXI looked set to open percent lower/higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0707 GMT):
ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE
Allianz indicated 1.0 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.1 percent higher
European insurers' prospects deteriorated in the second half
of 2011, weighed by a worsening sovereign debt crisis, a slowing
economy, and persistently low interest rates, the industry's
pan-European regulator said on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
RREEF, the real estate investment management arm of Deutsche
Bank's Asset Management division, said it would sell its
Northern California industrial portfolio to PS Business Parks
for $520 million.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann
said on Tuesday privatizations could help improve the fiscal
situation of Germany and other European countries.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have offered to cap fees
on trading in their European derivatives contracts for three
years in a last-ditch effort to get their $9 billion merger
cleared in the European Union
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Germany's biggest airline aims to save 1.5 billion euros
($1.97 billion) in a new cost-cutting programme, daily
Handelsblatt reported, without citing sources. A spokesman for
Lufthansa said he could not confirm that figure, adding that
details of the new savings programme are still being discussed.
Separately, rating agency Moody's said there could be
downward pressure on the Ba1 rating it has on Lufthansa's debt
if the carrier's gross leverage remained above 5x on a continued
basis or liquidity substantially deteriorated.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp may consider demanding compensation from its
former chief executive and other managers for investments made
in steel plants in Brazil and the United States.
VOLKSWAGEN, MAN SE
Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher
MAN indicated 0.2 percent lower
Joerg Astalosch, a close aide to Volkswagen supervisory
board chairman Ferdinand Piech, was appointed chief financial
officer of truckmaker MAN effective on Jan. 1.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Lanxess, the world's largest synthetic rubber company,
remains confident about its business developments and will
continue its high levels of investments, Chief Executive Axel
Heitmann told Handelsblatt on Wednesday. The newspaper said he
had indicated that Lanxess could even outperform its core profit
goal of 1.1 billion euros for this year.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)