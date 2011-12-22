The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0744 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

European Commission antitrust officials showed no sign of being swayed by Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext's last-ditch arguments to save their $9 billion merger deal, sources said. This makes it increasingly likely the exchange operators will have to take their campaign directly to the commissioners.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

International Airlines Group agreed to buy bmi from Lufthansa for 172.5 million pounds ($270.2 million). After adjustments the net takeover price will, however, be "significantly negative", Lufthansa added.

Separately, as part of a new cost-cutting plan it announced last week, Germany's biggest airline is looking into merging IT, personnel and controlling departments of several subunits, which would give Lufthansa a more centralised organisation, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unspecified sources

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Germany's infrastructure minister Peter Ramsauer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that rail company Deutsche Bahn's main train suppliers Siemens and Bombardier are having trouble fulfilling their delivery obligations. The two companies would have to keep their promises to avoid competition from Japanese and Chinese train makers, he added.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The sugar makes said nine-month operating profit increased by 41 percent to 586 million euros ($765 million). It sill sees an increase in operating profit for the fiscal 2011/12 year to around 750 million eurs.

HORNBACH HOLDING AG

Indicated 1.4 percent higher The operator of home improvement stores said earnings before interest and tax in the first nine months of its fiscal year gained 12.8 percent to 191.2 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

