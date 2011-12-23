GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stock selloff goes on; oil prices gain
* Dollar flat ahead of FOMC; UK uncertainty weighs on sterling (Updates quotes, prices, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
FRANKFURT Dec 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.4 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 1.1 percent higher
The dangers facing Europe's financial system have continued to worsen, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) said on Thursday, as it urged the euro zone to get its new rescue fund up and running.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The exchange operator won U.S. antitrust approval to buy NYSE Euronext on Thursday in a $9 billion deal that has hit serious antitrust headwinds in Europe.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company is seeking advisers to sell its Polish business as part of the group's divestment plan, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Friday without naming its sources.
E.ON
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The utility said it could not have offered more for Portugal's stake in utility EDP after losing the bid to China Three Gorges.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The dialysis specialist said it bought eight family-owned private dialysis clinics in Ecuador as well as its local distribution partner in the Latin American country. The two acquisitions will add about $24.5 million in annual revenues.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The engineering conglomerate said it was working to fix flaws in some industrial controls products that researchers warned could make public utility systems, hospitals and other parts of the critical infrastructure vulnerable to attack by hackers.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closed due to a public holiday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)
