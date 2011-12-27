FRANKFURT Dec 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0729 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
METRO, DOUGLAS
Metro indicated 0.6 percent higher
Douglas indicated 0.1 percent higher
German retailers saw a strong finish to the Christmas
shopping season with turnover for the period expected to be 1.5
percent above year-ago levels, a spokesman for the HDE retail
association said on Saturday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The automotive industry faces a tougher year in 2012 than it
has done this year, but this should not be a reason to fall into
pessimism, Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told
Reuters in an interview. Stadler also denied speculation in the
German media that he might be a successor for Audi parent
Volkswagen's CEO Martin Winterkorn, when the latter's contract
ends in 2016.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The CEO of the industrial conglomerate told daily Der
Tagesspiegel that the economy outside the financial sector was
in better shape than many were fearing.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company has been "largely unaffected" by the euro zone
debt crisis so far, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told German
newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on
Tuesday.
RWE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Korea Electric Power has chosen RWE as the
preferred bidder for its first overseas trading joint venture
mainly to procure raw materials, a KEPCO spokesperson said on
Monday, confirming information from sources reported by Reuters.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Germany's second-largest lender has not taken part in a
share issue by Promsvyazbank (PSB), resulting in a cut of its
stake in the Russian lender by around 1 percentage point to 14.4
percent, PSB said on Monday.
Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Commerzbank was
planning to issue a new type of bonds backed by loans to
medium-sized companies, citing sources. The paper also said that
its Eurohypo unit was planning to issue new mortgage-backed
loans that fall just short of the requirements for "Pfandbrief"
covered bonds.
EADS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company's Airbus unit expects orders to be down more
than 50 percent in 2012 compared with 2011, Airbus Chief
Executive Thomas Enders said at an analyst meeting in London,
Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday.
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Finance director Joachim Mueller reiterated Bilfinger Berger
would consider giving shareholders a special dividend from any
one-off gains the construction company would book this year,
according to his interview with Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Ludwig Burger and Christoph
Steitz)