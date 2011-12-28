BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT Dec 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The company may consider bidding for rights to broadcast German Bundesliga soccer via satellite, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Wednesday, citing the head of the company's German business Niek Jan van Damme.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The company has agreed to pay damage compensation to Deutsche Bahn in connection with a price-fixing probe, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.
TUI
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The Germany business head of tourism rival Thomas Cook said bookings by revenue for the winter half year were "slightly above" the same period a year earlier, though customer numbers were running 5 percent below that level, Peter Fankhauser tells the Frankfurter Rundschau on Wednesday.
CARS
The head of German automotive industry group VDA, Matthias Wissmann, tells the Stuttgarter Zeitung said he is "confident that German carmakers' market share will increase further in 2012," adding that the U.S. market would probably see rising demand next year as people replace their ageing cars.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 +0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
