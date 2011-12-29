UPDATE 2-Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin says Manchester, London attacks hit demand
* Softer domestic demand after March London Westminster attack
FRANKFURT Dec 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
RWE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The utility generated more power from lignite this year than in 2010 and margins from carbon emissions rights have improved, which could help soften the blow from Germany's move to exit nuclear power, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing company sources.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor aims to boost its market share in Europe to 5 percent by 2015 from 3 percent now, the South Korean carmaker's deputy European chief Allan Rushforth told a German newspaper.
Related news
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The automotive supplier expects business to remain strong through the end of the first quarter, bolstered by demand in the United States and in Asia, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Preliminary CPI for December. Seen +0.8 pct m/m and +2.2 pct y/y. HICP also due, seen +0.8 pct m/m and +2.5 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Softer domestic demand after March London Westminster attack
June 13Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient Co Ltd :