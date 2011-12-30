FRANKFURT Dec 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.2 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent higher

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a German newspaper that he sees no indication of a credit crunch, neither in Germany's financial sector nor in the real economy.

Related news

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Jade Cargo, the Chinese joint venture of Lufthansa's cargo arm, has halted operations due to weak demand and ongoing talks between its owners, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing a letter send to Jade Cargo employees.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom and a Hungarian unit will pay more than $95 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil probes into the bribery of government officials in Macedonia and Montenegro.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The engineering conglomerate is unlikely to float its light bulb unit Osram in the first half of 2012, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Related news

BALDA

Balda said late on Thursday it has decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Feb. 3, 2012 following a request by Octavian Special Master Fund to substitute supervisory board members of the company.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)