FRANKFURT Jan 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower
on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage
Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler aims to produce nearly 1 million Mercedes-Benz
vehicles in Germany this year, Automotive News Europe said on
Sunday, citing internal documents it had obtained.
Separately, Daimler's finance chief told Euro am Sonntag on
Sunday that the company was on track to meet its targets for
operating profit and sales for 2011.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German utility will shortly make a move toward planned
expansion into new markets outside Europe, Chief Executive
Johannes Teyssen told a German newspaper.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Consumer demand for liquid crystal displays has weakened as
expected, but there is no serious slump, the company's finance
chief Matthias Zachert told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
METRO, DOUGLAS
Metro indicated 0.2 percent higher
Douglas indicated 0.4 percent lower
Data collected by German industry association DIHK showed
that consumer spending was at its highest level in more than a
decade in Europe's biggest economy in 2011, having gained by at
least 1.2 percent, according to daily newspaper Bild.
Separately, farmers' association President Gerd Sonnleitner
told Bild he expects food prices to remain stable in Germany
this year as stockpiles offset a weak harvest.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE
Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent lower
Porsche indicated 1.5 percent lower
A group of investment funds is seeking nearly 2 billion
euros ($2.60 billion) in compensation from Porsche Automobil
Holding SE for losses incurred in a "short squeeze" as Porsche
attempted to take over larger rival Volkswagen in 2008.
Separately, Porsche wants its vehicle sales to increase
faster than the 6.5 percent growth forecast for the global
passenger car market in 2012, marketing director Bernhard Maier
said in an interview with Automotive News Europe.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Broadcaster RTL had a market share of 35 percent
of Germany's television audience aged 14 to 49 in 2011, beating
out ProSieben's 28.9 percent, according to the two companies.
STADA
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The generic drugmaker said on Sunday the price it would pay
for the rights to market a range of products in Eastern Europe
and the Middle East has been reduced to around 152 million euros
from around 360 million euros.
SUNWAYS
Chinese photovoltaic supplier LDK Group is acquiring
a 33 percent stake in Sunways AG via a capital share increase in
the German maker of solar inverters, Sunways said on Saturday.
LDK also intends to submit a voluntary public takeover offer for
all outstanding shares in Sunways, the statement said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed for bank holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI for December due at 0853 GMT.
Seen at 48.1, unchanged from the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)