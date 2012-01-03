FRANKFURT Jan 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
BMW sees itself as well prepared for any downturn resulting
from the euro debt crisis. "Our factories are very flexible and
can dampen much of the effect through working time accounts,"
Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner told the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung newspaper. "We can deal with a crisis like that of 2008
relatively well thanks to our flexibility," he added.
Related news
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The leasing company said its new business rose by 23.7
percent to 857.5 million euros ($1.1 billion) in 2011 and added
it plans to continue its expansion strategy in 2012.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Wall Street closed on Monday due to bank holiday.
Nikkei was also closed on Tuesday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
November unemployment data due at 0855 GMT. Seasonally
adjusted unemployment seen down by 10,000, unemployment rate
seen unchanged at 6.9 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Jonathan Gould)