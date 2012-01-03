FRANKFURT Jan 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

BMW sees itself as well prepared for any downturn resulting from the euro debt crisis. "Our factories are very flexible and can dampen much of the effect through working time accounts," Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "We can deal with a crisis like that of 2008 relatively well thanks to our flexibility," he added.

Related news

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The leasing company said its new business rose by 23.7 percent to 857.5 million euros ($1.1 billion) in 2011 and added it plans to continue its expansion strategy in 2012.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Wall Street closed on Monday due to bank holiday.

Nikkei was also closed on Tuesday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November unemployment data due at 0855 GMT. Seasonally adjusted unemployment seen down by 10,000, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.9 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Jonathan Gould)