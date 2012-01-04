FRANKFURT Jan 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Germany's biggest airline is hiring temporary workers as
flight attendants for the first time, German paper Rheinische
Post reported in its online edition, citing no sources.
Hamburg-based agency AviationPower is hiring about 200 people to
staff 15 Lufthansa planes in Berlin, it said.
MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE
Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent lower
Hannover Re indicated 0.2 percent lower
Munich Re annual report on the human, economic and insurance
costs of 2011 natural disasters due at 0900 GMT. World No. 2
player Swiss Re said on Dec. 15 natural catastrophes
and man-made disasters caused $350 billion in economic losses --
the highest ever -- and cost insurers $108 billion in 2011.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The specialty glass maker is close to making an acquisition
that will help it reach its target of 2 billion euros ($2.6
billion) in annual revenue, its Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff
told Handelsblatt newspaper. "I am optimistic that we will have
something to announce soon," he said.
NORDEX
Indicated 3.0 percent lower
Vestas, the world's biggest wind turbine maker, cut
its guidance for 2011 earnings and revenue on Tuesday, saying
costs of developing a new turbine had overshot expectations and
some revenue had been delayed.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq
+1.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - Barclays cut its price target on the
stock to 10.50 euros from 12 euros
EADS - Goldman Sachs raised its price
target on the stock to 27 euros from 25 euros
IPO
German underwear maker Schiesser is preparing a prospectus
for an initial public offering (IPO) and hopes to float in the
European spring, Die Welt reported, citing a company
spokeswoman. Schiesser in April pushed back its IPO plans to
2012.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit Services PMI for December due at 0853 GMT. Seen at
52.7, unchanged from November.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7661 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)