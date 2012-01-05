FRANKFURT Jan 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN'S AUDI

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher

The premium brand of Volkswagen sold 12,655 vehicles in the United States in December, 20 percent more than a year earlier. In the full-year 2011, its U.S. sales were up 15.7 percent.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The chemicals and drug maker is shifting some administrative jobs from its headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany to eastern Europe, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Austrian unit T-Mobile Austria said it will share wireless networks with rival Hutchison 3G Austria.

BRENNTAG

Down 0.6 percent in Frankfurt trade

Private equity company BC Partners has commissioned Goldman Sachs to place as many as 4.5 million shares in the chemicals distributor with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding, taking another step toward an exit from Brenntag, Boersen-Zeitung reported.

GAGFAH

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Mediation talks between real estate company Gagfah and the city of Dresden have failed, Dresdner Neueste Nachrichten reported. That means a court will now have to rule on the complaint that the city brought against a subsidiary of Gagfah for allegedly breaching the city's social charter, it said.

KONTRON

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The computer manufacturer said it missed its 2011 profit target on one-off costs related to an agreement to transfer assets of its Malaysian subsidiary Kontron Design Manufacturing Services to Plexus Corp for about $30-35 million.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Trading statement due at 0730 GMT.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - HSBC cuts its price target on the stock to 14.50 euros from 15.00 euros, with an unchanged "overweight" recommendation

METRO AG - Bernstein raises its price target on the stock to 43 euros from 40 euros

FRAPORT - UBS cuts its price target on the stock to 42 euros from 47 euros

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Credit Suisse cuts the stock to "underperform" from "outperform", reduces its target price to 29 euros from 40 euros

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Kepler cuts its price target on the stock to 23 euros from 25 euros

SMA SOLAR - HSBC raises the stock to "neutral" from "underweight", price target unchanged at 43 euros

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November retail sales were down 0.9 percent m/m, up 0.8 percent y/y.

