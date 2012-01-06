FRANKFURT Jan 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW, DAIMLER

BMW indicated 0.3 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.5 percent lower

BMW grabbed the top spot in the U.S. luxury auto market in 2011, edging out Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz brand, as both German automakers took advantage of inventory problems for Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus lineup, according to company figures issued on Thursday.

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Qantas Airways said on Friday they discovered cracks on the wing ribs of their Airbus A380s, but said the cracks pose no threat to safety and repairs have been carried out.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German construction group is in talks with the owners of Indian infrastructure company Coastal Projects and private equity investors to buy a majority stake in the Hyderabad-based company, the Times of India reported on Friday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.

RTL, BERTELSMANN

RTL Group is giving up on the Greek broadcasting market as the country's debt-induced economic crisis crushes advertising revenue.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial orders for November due 1100 GMT. Seen -1.7 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)