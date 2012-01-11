PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 13
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT Jan 11 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
BAYER
U.S. health regulators said they have received applications from generic drugmakers to make copycat versions of Merck & Co's HIV drug Isentress, GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drug Epivir and Bayer AG's birth control pill Beyaz.
Related news
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank will struggle to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.8 billion) gap in its balance sheet without the help of state aid, analysts said, even as the German lender maintained it was "well positioned" to meet future funding needs.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BOERSE, NYSE EURONEXT
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have launched a lobbying effort in Europe to save their $9 billion merger, as European antitrust regulators made it clear they would recommend the deal be blocked, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POST
Deutsche Post DHL affirmed its recently raised 2011 outlook after a robust Christmas shipping season, though low growth or recession could hurt 2012 revenues in Europe, Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen said in an interview in New York on Tuesday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POSTBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank said it was working on a profit transfer agreement with Deutsche Postbank, in which it already controls 51.98 percent of the voting rights. Deutsche Post retains a 39.5 percent stake in Germany's largest retail bank. Around 8.5 percent of Postbank shares remain in freefloat.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
T-Mobile USA is finalizing a new business plan which may include a sale of its wireless towers to help pay for a network upgrade as it looks to rebuild its business after its failed effort to sell itself to AT&T Inc T.N, top executives of the Deutsche Telekom unit said.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
December traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
Related news
DOUGLAS
Fiscal Q1 sales and FY results due. Q1 sales seen up 1.6 percent at 1.2 billion euros. Poll:
Related news
CROPENERGIES
Fiscal Q3 results due.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Annual GDP figures due at 0800 GMT. Growth seen at 3.0 percent, compared with 3.6 percent in 2010.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and an associated proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: