FRANKFURT Jan 11 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

U.S. health regulators said they have received applications from generic drugmakers to make copycat versions of Merck & Co's HIV drug Isentress, GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drug Epivir and Bayer AG's birth control pill Beyaz.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank will struggle to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.8 billion) gap in its balance sheet without the help of state aid, analysts said, even as the German lender maintained it was "well positioned" to meet future funding needs.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE, NYSE EURONEXT

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have launched a lobbying effort in Europe to save their $9 billion merger, as European antitrust regulators made it clear they would recommend the deal be blocked, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post DHL affirmed its recently raised 2011 outlook after a robust Christmas shipping season, though low growth or recession could hurt 2012 revenues in Europe, Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen said in an interview in New York on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE POSTBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank said it was working on a profit transfer agreement with Deutsche Postbank, in which it already controls 51.98 percent of the voting rights. Deutsche Post retains a 39.5 percent stake in Germany's largest retail bank. Around 8.5 percent of Postbank shares remain in freefloat.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile USA is finalizing a new business plan which may include a sale of its wireless towers to help pay for a network upgrade as it looks to rebuild its business after its failed effort to sell itself to AT&T Inc T.N, top executives of the Deutsche Telekom unit said.

LUFTHANSA

December traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

DOUGLAS

Fiscal Q1 sales and FY results due. Q1 sales seen up 1.6 percent at 1.2 billion euros. Poll:

CROPENERGIES

Fiscal Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Annual GDP figures due at 0800 GMT. Growth seen at 3.0 percent, compared with 3.6 percent in 2010.

($1 = 0.7826 euros)