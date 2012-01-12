FRANKFURT Jan 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.7 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 2.3 percent higher

Talks about private sector creditors paying for part of a second Greek bailout are going badly, senior European bankers said late on Wednesday, raising the prospect that euro zone governments will have to increase their contribution to the aid package.

VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated unchanged

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011 from a year earlier to 14.47 million, the official China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday, slowing significantly after two consecutive years of break-neck expansion.

BASF

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The chemicals company plans to expand its business with specialty chemicals further and it interested in sensible acquisitions, management board member Michael Heinz told Handelsblatt in an interview.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The insurer's finance chief Paul Achleitner told daily Bild he does not expect the current crisis to end quickly, saying the world would be dealing with the consequences for years to come.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Details of a new savings programme at Germany's biggest airline are to be presented to its management on Feb. 6, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no sources.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.4 percent higher

Sky Deutschland indicated 3.6 percent lower

Vodafone said it is looking into bidding for the rights to show Bundesliga soccer matches on Internet-based TV and on mobile devices, possibly adding a new dimension to its rivalry with Deutsche Telekom.

Separately, Financial Times Deutschland cited people familiar with the matter as saying that Deutsche Telekom is set to agree a deal under which it would give Telefonica access to fibre optic capacity.

DAIMLER, EADS

Daimler indicated unchanged

EADS indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt

Daimler and state-controlled KfW missed their aim of signing a letter of intent by the end of 2011 for KfW to buy a stake in EADS from the carmaker, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The German sugar company kept its outlook for an increase in operating profit for the fiscal year 2011/12 year to around 750 million euros. It expects sugar production, including raw sugar refining, up 26 percent to 5.3 million tonnes versus 4.2 million tonnes.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 8.0 percent higher

Leveraged-buyout firms including Apax Partners are in talks with the Kreke family, the founders of Douglas, to potentially take the retailer private, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PROSIEBEN - Goldman Sachs has added the stock to its pan-European conviction buy list.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - UBS has cut the stock tp 'neutral' from 'buy'.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December final inflation was +0.7 percent m/m and +2.1 percent y/y.

