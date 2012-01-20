FRANKFURT Jan 20 DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0727 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
The combined capacity of the euro zone's permanent and
temporary bailout funds will remain at 500 billion euros ($644.6
billion) for now, but will be reviewed in March and may be
raised by the permanent fund's board of governors once it is
operational, according to a draft treaty.
Separately, Greece and its private bondholders inched closer
on Thursday to a vital debt swap deal needed to avoid a messy
default by Athens, with both sides saying progress has been made
and negotiations would continue on Friday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
State Street Corp, JPMorgan Chase and
Ameriprise Financial are among the finalists in the
bidding process for Deutsche Bank AG's asset management
division, sources said.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The economy minister of the German state of Hesse, who has
the power to withdraw Deutsche Boerse's operating license,
reiterated he has reservations about a combination of the
company with NYSE Euronext, he told Handelsblatt.
Separately, EU states failed to agree a law to crack down on
over-the-counter derivatives, a diplomat told Reuters.
Related news
E.ON
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Six groups are expected to submit bids for German group
E.ON's gas distribution network by Friday, sources
close to the process said, setting off a fierce battle for the 3
billion euros ($3.8 billion) grid.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany's largest steel producer will host its annual
shareholders' meeting. Proposed dividend: 0.45 euro.
Preview:
Separately, former Chief Executive Ekkehard Schulz said he
should have acted sooner on cost overruns at the German
steelmaker's plant in Brazil.
Related news
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The reinsurer's parent Talanx agreed to buy
Poland's No.2 insurance group Warta from Belgium's KBC
for 770 million euros.
Related news
SMA SOLAR, SOLARWORLD, CENTROTHERM
, Q-CELLS
SMA Solar indicated 0.2 percent lower
SolarWorld indicated 2.4 percent lower
Centrotherm indicated 1.6 percent lower
Q-Cells indicated 1.1 percent lower
Germany aims to accelerate cuts in solar energy subsidies
and to phase them out for some facilities by 2017, Environment
Minister Norbert Roettgen said on Thursday.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Germany's second-biggest airline aims to post a profit
in 2013, its Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn told daily
Financial Times Deutschland. The company had already aimed to
break even in 2012 but last said it was difficult to predict
whether it would reach that goal given the difficult economic
environment.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct at Friday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK -- Nomura raises its price target
on the stock to 2 euros from 1.30 euros.
K+S -- ING cuts its price target on the
stock to 40 euros from 46 euros.
BASF -- Nomura raises its price target on
the stock to 75 euros from 65 euros.
BAYER -- Nomura cuts its recommendation on
the stock to "neutral" from "buy".
LINDE -- Nomura raises its price target on
the stock to 155 euros from 140 euros.
SYMRISE -- Nomura cuts its recommendation on
the stock to "reduce" from "neutral".
LANXESS -- Nomura raises its price target on
the stock to 70 euros from 62 euros.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
December producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen at +0.1
percent m/m and +4.6 percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7757 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)